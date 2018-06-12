Show Dad How Much You Love Him With a Thoughtful Gift From Macy’s

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--In celebration of Father’s Day, Macy’s (NYSE:M) has a thoughtfully selected assortment of gifts that will not only make Dad smile in glee, but let him know he’s top-of-mind on his special day. From quirky cookware and the latest gadgets to chic fashion and grooming essentials, you're sure to find a gift at Macy’s that's as unique as he is. For gifting ideas, follow @macysmen on Instagram, where sensational tastemakers provide best-in-class fashion and lifestyle inspiration. For more guided support, check out The It List from Macy’s Presents the Edit – an intersection of shoppable trends and a mix of styles and covetable must-haves curated by Macy’s Fashion Office experts. The sentiment behind giving Dad the perfect gift is personified in Macy’s Father’s Day commercial, Business Attire, which showcases the special bonds between parents and their children, and how putting thought into gifting can reinforce the most meaningful moments and appreciation for family.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005887/en/

Keep Dad looking as young as he feels with luxe moisturizers, shaving accessories, and cleansers that will rejuvenate and refresh. Kiehl’s six-piece Grooming Essentials Set, $48, available at select Macy’s stores and on macys.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Father’s Day is a special time to let Dads know that you appreciate all they do, from finding monsters under the bed and helping with homework to giving much-needed advice and everything in between,” said Durand Guion, group vice president, fashion director of men’s fashion at Macy’s. “We’ve culled together a unique assortment of items for every kind of Dad at a range of prices, so that you’re able to find a gift that is personalized and meaningful. With the help of our newly launched @macysmen on Instagram and advice from our hand-selected tastemakers, we hope you’ll be inspired by our take on the season’s top trend ideas for the perfect gift.”

Through dynamic storytelling on social, Macy’s is elevating Father’s Day gifting inspiration with jaw-dropping visual content and celebrated style experts. Macy’s recently launched a dedicated men’s fashion destination with @macysmen on Instagram. The trend-focused channel touts an abundance of de rigeur fashion, accessories, and grooming essentials accompanied by shoppable looks for any occasion. The platform also features cultural tastemakers, such as Yahdon Israel, founder of Literary Swag book club, Editor-in-Chief of Brooklyn Magazine and VP of National Book Awards, who showcase the latest and freshest styles and content. Israel is seen in several streetwear looks that can be found on The It List from Macy’s Presents the Edit. Israel and other influencers serve as the perfect intersection of trends and cool inspiration when shopping for Dad.

Macy’s is also celebrating Father’s Day with a heartfelt and inspiring commercial that highlights the bonds of family. The spot , Business Attire, produced by Macy’s agency BBDO New York, runs through June 17, and features a busy working dad and his young daughter. In the spot, the daughter gifts the father a festive floral-print shirt and a framed photo of him (wearing a similar shirt) while having fun on vacation together. Touched by the gesture, the father is reminded how the perfect gift can transport you from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and help you cherish what’s most important.

Fashion and Accessories

Keep Dad dapper and au courant with the latest trends in fashion, curated by the trend experts in Macy’s Fashion Office. An oversized logo-print t-shirt from DKNY and slide sandals from Lacoste and Tommy Hilfiger will give Dad the streetwear edge he needs in his casual wardrobe. A short-sleeved, fitted button-down shirt from Club Room, along with crisp lace-up sneakers from Bar III are instant staples for Dad’s closet that are not only stylish and versatile, but also thoroughly modern and of-the-moment. Add panache to Dad’s style with a woven leather bracelet with stainless steel accents and an onyx and sterling silver ring, both from a collection created for Macy’s by the fashion authorities at Esquire Magazine.

Cologne and Grooming

Father’s Day is a perfect time to grab Dad a new scent or stock up on his favorite. Pick up a luxe cologne and find select two- and three-piece sets from Chanel, Armani, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Paco Rabanne, and more – the sets are perfectly versatile for a dad on-the-go. Personalize his gift with Macy’s bottle engraving services and special gift wrapping for an even more thoughtful present! Plus, customers who spend $85 or more on any men’s fragrance will receive an insulated foldable cooler, for two gifts in one!

Help Dad fine-tune his grooming by giving him a few basic products that will help him build a regimen and feel great. Kiehl’s offers an extensive men’s line of moisturizers, shaving accessories, and cleansers that will rejuvenate and refresh, as well as an anti-aging line to help him look as young as he feels. Clinique For Men also offers all the essentials and more – including cleansers in bar and liquid form, hydrators, eye creams, and even moisturizers with SPF to keep Dad protected from the summer sun. Kiehl’s and Clinique For Men will have specially curated skincare sets available online and in select stores to ease shopping for Dad.

Home

Make sure Dad is the reigning grill master by gifting him everything for a backyard barbeque. Grilling is truly an art, and the Martha Stewart Collection has all the BBQ tools to feel like a true chef, such as skewers, grilling grids, woks, smoking pucks, and more. Thirstystone wooden serving boards give any food presentation a refined, yet industrial touch. With pool days approaching, Dad will want to fire up the grill and turn up the music – the perfect reason to get him a waterproof Bluetooth speaker from JBL, where he can repeat his favorite songs all day. Luminarc glassware sets help him relax with a cold beverage on a hot summer day – the four-piece sports mug set is a must-buy for stress-free entertaining. If he is more of a wine connoisseur, Macy's Wine Cellar offers a new way to find perfect wines, hand-selected from the world's most exciting vineyards. Shop macyswinecellar.com, featuring hundreds of delicious wines, or sign him up for the Macy's Wine Cellar Club.

If you’re crunched for time, Macy’s also offers gift cards; a buy online, pick up in store option; and appointments with MyStylist@Macy’s, a free personal shopping service! Want more gift ideas? Check out Macy’s Father’s Day Gift Guide at macys.com/Gifts to learn more about the Gifts We Love, get inspiration, and shop the curated assortments for everything you need this Father’s Day.

About Macy’s

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., delivers fashion and affordable luxury to customers at approximately 650 locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, as well as to customers in the U.S. and more than 100 international destinations through its leading online store at macys.com. Via its stores, e-commerce site, mobile and social platforms, Macy's offers distinctive assortments including the most desired family of exclusive and fashion brands for him, her and home. Macy's is known for such epic events as Macy's 4th of July Fireworks ® and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. Macy's flagship stores -- including Herald Square in New York City, Union Square in San Francisco, State Street in Chicago, Dadeland in Miami, and South Coast Plaza in southern California -- are known internationally and are leading destinations for visitors. Building on a more than 150-year tradition, and with the collective support of customers and employees, Macy's helps strengthen communities by supporting local and national charities giving more than $52 million each year, plus 153,000 hours of volunteer service, to help make a difference in the lives of our customers.

For Macy’s media materials, including images and contacts, please visit our online pressroom at macys.com/pressroom.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005887/en/

CONTACT: Macy’s Media Relations

Billy Dumé, 646-429-7449

billy.dume@macys.com

or

Macy’s Media Relations

Erica White, 646-429-7470

erica.white@macys.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SENIORS WOMEN OTHER CONSUMER DEPARTMENT STORES ONLINE RETAIL HOME GOODS SOCIAL MEDIA PARENTING TEENS RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING FASHION MARKETING FOOD/BEVERAGE PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS SPECIALTY OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER FAMILY MEN

SOURCE: Macy’s

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/12/2018 09:13 AM/DISC: 06/12/2018 09:12 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005887/en