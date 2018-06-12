BCL | Amazing Lash Studio Scholarship Accepting Applications

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Amazing Lash Studio, the nation's largest eyelash extension franchise, is rolling out its second scholarship competition for aspiring aestheticians in partnership with the Beauty Changes Lives Foundation. The BCL | Amazing Lash Studio Scholarship program awards tuition scholarships to students seeking careers in the professional aesthetics industry. The application window is June 12, 2018, through August 14, 2018. Five scholarships in the amount of $2,250 will be awarded to students enrolled in any aesthetic program at an accredited school. Individuals may apply via essay, inspiration board or online video.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005026/en/

Beauty Changes Lives teams with Amazing Lash Studio for Scholarship Opportunity (Photo: Business Wire)

Recognizing the diverse career possibilities available to licensed aestheticians, the scholarship celebrates how beauty contributes to careers of purpose and possibility. Each applicant is required to submit a story board or digital video answering the questions “Why is beauty your passion?" and "How will your career in beauty fulfill your purpose?” A panel comprised of leaders in the aesthetics industry will review submissions and select scholarship recipients. Winners will be announced during the Amazing Lash Studio franchisee meeting in September.

“Amazing Lash Studio Franchise is proud to sponsor five scholarships for a second year in the Beauty Changes Lives scholarship program. Our Amazing Lash Studio community believes that the beauty industry does indeed transform lives and careers. As a beauty brand, Amazing Lash Studio Franchise employs more aestheticians performing lash extensions services than any other brand,” says Heather Elrod, President and COO of Amazing Lash Studio. “Our lash stylists are the foundation of our business. We are honored to demonstrate our support for the aesthetics industry, and the people in it, for the benefit of our existing amazing lash stylists and for all prospective stylists who will choose a career path and a future with Amazing Lash Studio!” says Heather Elrod, COO of Amazing Lash Studio. She noted that individuals working in the professional spa industry – including aestheticians – rank among the most satisfied in terms of career satisfaction. The rewards of a career in the spa industry are at the center of a new “Get Your Dream Job” ( http://www.getyourdreamjob.com/ ) campaign launched by the Beauty Changes Lives Foundation and other partners in the beauty industry.

“The Beauty Changes Lives Foundation is honored to empower and equip the next generation of aestheticians as they pursue their career goals,” said Lynelle Lynch, Beauty Changes Lives President. “Education is the foundation of an enduring and satisfying career, and we are excited about partnering with one of the aesthetics industry’s most esteemed brands.”

Additional information on the BCL | Amazing Lash Studio Scholarship, including how to apply, is available at https://beautychangeslives.org/amazing-lash/.

The Beauty Changes Lives Amazing Lash Scholarship will award five $2,250 scholarships to students pursuing careers in the aesthetics industry.

About Beauty Changes Lives

The Beauty Changes Lives Foundation supports next generation talent by creating scholarship and mentoring programs that open opportunities, establish connections and build community throughout the beauty industry. Uniting and mobilizing licensed professionals, brands and industry leaders, the Foundation helps celebrate successful careers while energizing, galvanizing and inspiring action that supports the next generation of beauty professionals. Information is available at www.beautychangeslives.org.

About Amazing Lash Studio

Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010 by Edward and Jessica Le, with a vision to be the leading provider of affordable eyelash extensions. Amazing Lash Studios are retail salons that apply semi-permanent eyelash extensions with a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept began franchising in 2013 and to date has 187 open studios in 23 states and 714 Regional Developer Units awarded. They recently earned the rank of #5 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises for 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005026/en/

CONTACT: Beauty Changes LivesFoundation

Susan Miller, 765-620-2007

smiller@5metacom.com

or

Amazing Lash Studio Franchise

Barbara Carrera Holland, 602-404-7561

chmedia@cox.net

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ARIZONA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN LUXURY TEENS RETAIL COSMETICS FASHION SPECIALTY CONSUMER BRIDAL

SOURCE: Amazing Lash Studio

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/12/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/12/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005026/en