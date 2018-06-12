Deep Instinct Continues Momentum in North America with the Addition of a VP of Technology and Opening of New Headquarters

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Deep Instinct, the first company to apply deep learning to cybersecurity, announced today the appointment of Jason Mical to Vice President of Technology for North America. In his new role, Mical will be focused on best practices, senior executive engagement, product strategy and vision for the North American region. He will report directly to David Roth, Senior Vice President of Sales for North America at Deep Instinct.

In addition, Deep Instinct has opened its North American headquarters in New York City which will support the company’s continued growth and expansion in the region. Employees from various business units, including sales, marketing, sales support and customer success, will be based out of the new office.

“This is an exciting time for Deep Instinct – as the first company to apply deep learning to cybersecurity, we are arming customers around the world with the solutions they need to combat today’s most advanced threats,” said Guy Caspi, CEO at Deep Instinct. “As we continue to expand globally, we are confident in our ability to provide current and future customers with the most sophisticated deep learning cybersecurity solution.”

Mical brings more than 25 years of experience in telecommunications fraud prevention, physical security management and cyber security investigations to the role. During his career, he developed and implemented overall cybersecurity, physical security, forensic investigation and fraud control programs for several global organizations. He also managed lawful interception operations to support federal agencies. He is most notably known as the “Father of the SilentRunner® technology,” the industry’s first full packet capture, network forensics solution of its kind, developed by the NSA and Raytheon. He is also the co-creator of the Resolution1/Fidelis Endpoint Platform. Mical has been a member of the FBI Infraguard, United States Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force, ISSA, HTCIA, ASIS, ANSIR and CTIA Fraud Task Forces.

“Deep Instinct is at the forefront of innovation within the cybersecurity industry,” said Jason Mical, Vice President of Technology for North America at Deep Instinct. “I am excited to be joining such an innovative team and look forward to working closely with customers and prospects to help tackle today’s advanced cyber threats and mitigate their potential impact on organizations.”

“Jason’s extensive cybersecurity strategy experience will be instrumental as we work towards expanding our efforts in North America,” said David Roth, SVP of Sales for North America at Deep Instinct. “As a technology visionary, he will further promote Deep Instinct and articulate our technology value to the North American market. I look forward to working closely with him to support our continued growth and the expansion.”

About Deep Instinct Deep Instinct is a deep learning based platform that helps companies and organizations protect themselves against zero-day, APT and ransomware attacks with unmatched accuracy. By providing deep learning predictive capabilities and a solution that is based on a proprietary deep learning framework, Deep Instinct is revolutionizing cybersecurity. Deep Instinct’s solution provides comprehensive defense designed to protect against known and unknown malware in real-time, across endpoints, servers, and mobile devices. Deep learning’s capabilities of identifying malware from any data source results in comprehensive protection on any device and operating system. For more information about Deep Instinct, visit: www.deepinstinct.com.

