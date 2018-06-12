MACOM Extends RF Switch Technology Leadership with New Broadband, High-Speed SPDT Switches

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of high-performance RF, microwave, millimeterwave and photonic solutions, today announced the newest entries in its industry-renowned, high-performance RF switch portfolio. Optimized for use in SATCOM, 5G wireless, test and measurement (T&M), EW and microwave radio applications, the new GaAs-based SPDT MASW Series switches provide best-in-class broadband frequency coverage and high-speed switching capability.

The new MASW-011105 SPDT reflective switch covers the 17.7 – 31 GHz frequency range, with low insertion loss of 1.6 dB, high isolation at 30dB and switching speed of 12 ns, offered in a lead-free 3 mm, 14-lead QFN surface mount plastic package. The new MASW-011107 SPDT non-reflective switch, offered in bare die format, covers the DC – 26.5 GHz frequency range, with low insertion loss of 1.3 dB and high isolation at 46 dB when operating at 20 GHz. Both devices are fabricated via robust processes with full surface passivation aimed at ensuring high-performance and high reliability. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“MACOM’s heritage in high-performance RF switching is unassailable,” said Graham Board, Senior Director of Product Marketing, MACOM. “We have lead the industry for decades by leveraging our proprietary AlGaAs, HMIC and GaAs technologies to deliver technically superior switch solutions. These new switches leverage our patented low gate-lag GaAs process. This technology will not only allow us to deliver best-in-class RF performance but also fast switching speeds, which is critical in TDD systems.”

For over 60 years, MACOM’s design and applications experts have spearheaded innovation in the RF, microwave and millimeterwave domain, developing the industry’s broadest portfolio of MMICs and components spanning the entire RF signal chain. Leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies, MACOM’s heterogeneous semiconductor and packaging strategy is aimed to ensure that each individual RF system function is fully optimized to deliver maximum performance at the appropriate cost. MACOM remains firmly committed to delivering true competitive advantage to our customers, providing superior technology, expertise, cost structures and supply chains – with no compromises.

The table below outlines typical component performance:

MACOM’s newest MASW Series switches are available to customers today. For assistance identifying MACOM products optimized to substitute or replace offerings from other vendors, visit MACOM’s Cross Reference tool.

MACOM will showcase its industry leading RF technology portfolio at IEEE’s International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2018, Booth #1125 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 12th – 14th. MACOM’s booth will feature new product solutions optimized for 5G connectivity, basestations, SATCOM, Test and Measurement, ISM and Radio communications. To make an appointment, contact your local sales representative. For more information about MACOM’s RF technology solutions visit www.macom.com.

ABOUT MACOM: MACOM is a new breed of analog semiconductor company — one that delivers a unique combination of high growth, diversification and high profitability. We are enabling a better-connected and safer world by delivering breakthrough semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless and satellite networks that satisfy society’s insatiable demand for information.

Today, MACOM powers the infrastructure that millions of lives and livelihoods depend on every minute to communicate, transact business, travel, stay informed and be entertained. Our technology increases the speed and coverage of the mobile Internet and enables fiber optic networks to carry previously unimaginable volumes of traffic to businesses, homes and data centers.

Keeping us all safe, MACOM technology enables next-generation radars for air traffic control and weather forecasting, as well as mission success on the modern networked battlefield.

MACOM is the partner of choice to the world’s leading communications infrastructure and aerospace and defense companies, helping solve their most complex challenges in areas including network capacity, signal coverage, energy efficiency, and field reliability, through its best-in-class team and broad portfolio of RF, microwave, millimeterwave and lightwave semiconductor products.

MACOM is a pillar of the semiconductor industry, thriving for more than 60 years of daring to change the world for the better through bold technological strokes that deliver true competitive advantage to customers and superior value to investors.

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

