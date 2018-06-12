Vivo Selects Knowles SmartMic in New Flagship “vivo NEX” AI Smartphone

ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, today announced its solution was selected by global smartphone leader vivo for its new flagship vivo NEX AI (artificial intelligence) smartphone. The Knowles SmartMic (IA610) is a technology breakthrough combining the company’s market leading, high-performance SiSonic TM MEMS technology with a state-of-the-art audio DSP into a single, miniature package. The result is a flexible, highly integrated microphone solution ideal for applications that require always-on voice-wake as well as low power voice control. This includes mobile phones, headsets and battery operated consumer products as well as plugged-in devices requiring energy compliance. The Knowles SmartMic is the world’s first device to offer audio edge processing and lower system power in a ultra compact MEMS microphone package.

With voice rapidly emerging as the primary user interface, the vivo NEX smartphone incorporates “Jovi AI”, an artificial intelligence assistant. The Knowles SmartMic plays a key role, enabling voice wake with voice command that keeps the system asleep for longer periods of time, saving battery life and enabling a better user experience. It’s the first microphone to incorporate an audio processor with custom-built machine learning (ML) support for audio applications and ML-optimized algorithms to achieve superior performance.

Unlike competing voice-wake solutions that only work with one particular application processor (AP) or architecture, the Knowles SmartMic enables smartphone customers to use the same solution across their entire product portfolio, regardless of the AP or architecture, resulting in faster time-to-market, lower development costs, and a consistent user-experience across their devices.

Vivo’s Vice President, Zhou Wei said, “Vivo collaborated with our strategic partner Knowles to customize a professional voice processor chip. This enables a solution to realize always-on under low power mode. In addition, it provides voice identification technology which allows the vivo NEX phone to recognize the owner’s wake up command more accurately. We look forward to working with Knowles in the future to offer world class audio and AI features to help differentiate our products in the competitive smartphone market.”

“Vivo is a true innovator in the smartphone space. Their approach to AI/ML in phones is impressive and we value the collaboration we have with them. From the beginning, vivo understood the value of adding audio edge-processing to their phones and we are excited about the partnership, not just for this project using the Knowles SmartMic in the vivo NEX phone, but for others in the future,” said Jeffrey Niew, President and CEO of Knowles.

For additional information about Knowles’ Intelligent Audio solutions, including its smart microphones and discrete multi-core advanced audio processors, visit www.Knowles.com.

About Knowles Corporation

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in mobile, ear, and IoT applications. Knowles is also the leader in acoustic components used in hearing aids and has a strong position in high-end capacitors. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles has employees in 11 countries around the world. For more information, visit knowles.com. The IA610 includes a Low Power Sound Detector (LPSD), an audio processing algorithm with acoustic activity detection licensed as an IP block from Sensory, Inc. which device manufacturers can request to be enabled.

About Vivo

A global smartphone brand focused on introducing perfect sound quality and ultimate photography with cutting-edge technology, vivo develops innovative and stylish products for young people. We now have over two hundred million users and are one of the preferred brands of young people around the world. As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup™, vivo believes in the importance of encouraging young people to embrace self-expression and an energetic lifestyle. More information about our innovative smartphones can be found at www.vivo.com.

