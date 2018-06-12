Sarcos Robotics Adds Lieutenant General Stephen Lanza, United States Army (Retired), to its Advisory Board

SALT LAKE CITY & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Sarcos ® Robotics, a global leader in the production of powered full-body exoskeleton robots for industrial and military applications, today announced that Lieutenant General Stephen Lanza, former Commanding General of the United States Army’s I Corps based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, has joined the company’s Advisory Board.

Lt. Gen. Lanza served in the U.S. Army from 1980 through 2017 and held a wide variety of senior positions while commanding soldiers at all levels. As the Commanding General of the I Corps, he spearheaded historic projects that ensured that more than 53,000 soldiers remained globally responsive and regionally aligned, with a focus on supporting counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, while simultaneously serving as a Combined Joint Task Force ready to conduct expeditionary operations in the Pacific Command Area of Responsibility.

Prior to his I Corps position, Lt. Gen. Lanza served as the Commander of the 7 th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. His operational deployment experience includes Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Saudi Arabia; Operation Joint Guard, Bosnia-Herzegovina; Operation Iraqi Freedom, Iraq; and Operation New Dawn, Iraq. His other command assignments include the 5 th Brigade Combat Team, 1 st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas; and the 1 st Battalion, 5 th Field Artillery, 1 st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas. He is the recipient of numerous awards and decorations, including the Army Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Bronze Star Medal and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, among others. Lt. Gen. Lanza also served as a National Security Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“We are honored to have Lieutenant General Lanza join our team,” said Ben Wolff, chairman and chief executive officer, Sarcos. “His 37 years of service in the U.S. Army gives him a unique perspective which will be very valuable to us as we work to assist the Army with its modernization priorities focused on the deployment of load-bearing exoskeletons.”

Lt. Gen. Lanza graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, as well as from the United States Army Command and General Staff College and the School for Advanced Military Studies. He also earned a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University and a Master of Science in National Security and Strategic Studies from the National War College.

“I believe that Sarcos’ powered full-body exoskeletons have significant potential to become force multipliers, extending squad-level overmatch and enabling our soldiers to get their jobs done more safely than ever before,” said Lanza. “In my view, Sarcos’ vision of augmenting human performance by combining human intelligence, wisdom and judgment with the strength, endurance and precision of machines hits the mark for the future of our fighting force.”

ABOUT SARCOS

Sarcos ® Robotics is the world’s leader in mobile, dexterous, tele-operated robots that combine human intelligence, instinct and judgment with robotic strength, endurance and precision to augment worker performance. Leveraging more than 25 years of research and development, Sarcos makes revolutionary robotics products designed to save lives, reduce injury and improve productivity, including the Guardian S, Guardian GT, and Guardian XO. Sarcos is revolutionizing a myriad of industries by deploying robots that will create the safest, most productive and cost-effective work force in the world. Sarcos’ investors include Caterpillar, GE Ventures, Microsoft, and Schlumberger. Sarcos is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with additional offices in the Seattle area. For more information please visit www.sarcos.com.

