Judge halts 9 school closures in Puerto Rico, others pending

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Plans to shutter 265 public schools across Puerto Rico have been temporarily derailed with a judge's order to stop the closure of at least nine institutions. He also recommended that other judges do the same in related lawsuits still pending on other school closures.

The Puerto Rico Teachers Association has sued over the closures, joining parents who say they worry about a lack of transportation to new schools and the disappearance of programs for special needs students.

The judge said Monday that the government did not prove the need to close the nine schools. Education officials say they will appeal the decision, and point to a sharp drop in enrollment.

Three other lawsuits that involve some 60 public schools are still pending.