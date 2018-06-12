Successfully Mapped the Journey of the Patients with Patient Journey Mapping Solution - Book a Solution Demo Now | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest patient journey mapping study on the healthcare industry. A well-known primary healthcare services provider wanted to predict the future healthcare industry trends and build strategies to maximize customer retention.

According to the patient journey mapping experts at Quantzig, “The main goal of primary health care service providers across economies is the attainment of better health services for all.”

Primary health care is based on socially acceptable and logically sound methods and technologies that make universal health care available to individuals across economies. In the healthcare industry, primary health care service providers offer tailored and holistic care for patients of all age groups. It contains treating acute conditions such as managing chronic diseases, respiratory tract infections, and executing preventing measures such as targeted health screening.

The patient journey mapping solution helped the client to improve their administrative services. The client was able to reveal new opportunities for innovation and create and leverage the use of patient journey maps.

This patient journey mapping solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This patient journey mapping solution offered predictive insights on:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

