Arcimoto Completes Signature Series Production and Begins Beta Series Production

EUGENE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV) — makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®) — an affordable, practical, and thrilling pure electric vehicle for everyday commuters and fleets, announced today that they have completed production of their Signature Series FUVs, and are beginning Beta Series production.

Six of the eight Signature Series vehicles were pre-purchased by customers, while two have been retained by the company for marketing purposes. Two additional engineering test vehicles and five additional test chassis were built as part of the same effort. Arcimoto has now begun its 15-unit Beta Series production run, earmarked for fleet and rental operations.

“It was incredibly gratifying to see the entire Signature Series arrayed in front of the factory,” commented Arcimoto President and Founder Mark Frohnmayer. “We’ve now handed over the keys to four paying customers, with two more customer deliveries planned in the coming weeks. We are looking forward to applying everything we have learned from the Signature Series build to the Beta, Pilot, and Retail Series production efforts later this year.”

Headquartered and manufactured in Eugene, Oregon, Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is devising new technologies and patterns of mobility that together raise the bar for environmental efficiency, footprint and affordability. Available for pre-order today with a target base model purchase price of approximately $11,900, Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicle is one of the lightest, most affordable, and most appropriate electric vehicles suitable for the daily driver. For more information please visit www.arcimoto.com.

