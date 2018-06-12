good2grow™ Launches Online Collectors Club

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--good2grow™, a fun and nutritious line of juices and waters featuring more than 200 collectable, spill-proof character tops, is launching its first official online Collectors Club. Families who join the good2grow Collectors Club can grow and maintain their collection of tops featuring characters from licensed partners including: Disney™, Universal Studios™, Nickelodeon™ and many more, access exclusive branded content, earn prizes, and more!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005439/en/

good2grow Collectors Club Landing Page (Photo: Business Wire)

“Everything about the Collectors Club is inspired by kids who love the fun that comes with each character top they find and collect,” said Gunnar Olson, president at good2grow. “This club amplifies the fun a kid has engaging with their favorite superheroes or movie characters. We’ll have tops, stickers, games, prizes, you name it! And while the kids are having fun, coincidentally, they’ll be drinking a beverage that is a more nutritious option than many other juices on shelves.”

When families join the good2grow Collectors Club online they can start tracking their personal good2grow character top collection. The more they engage with the club through their online collection, the more exclusive content and fun they will unlock. New club members receive a specially designed Collectors Welcome Kit featuring all-new collectable chairs to display their tops, stickers, and more.

To help support the launch of the Collectors Club good2grow has launched a national promotion that runs through November giving consumers a chance to win a dream family vacation for four to an all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic. good2grow is releasing a limited run of specially marked bottles with hangtags containing unique codes. Parents and kids can enter the codes found on these tags on the site to unlock access to more fun and activities. Each code enters consumers for the chance to win the grand prize and also gives them opportunities to win more prizes including Amazon Fire Tablets and numerous instant win prizes featuring their favorite characters. Look for these specially marked bottles in any place good2grow is sold including Walmart™, Target™, 7-Eleven™, and local grocer or convenience stores.

For each unique code entered, good2grow will donate 50 cents to charities that support children’s literacy. This donation will be entirely driven by fans engaging with the good2grow Collectors Club.

“As a company, our good2grow families do a lot to support organizations that help us thrive in our local community, and beyond,” said Gunnar Olson, president at good2grow. “We want to invite our greater good2grow community to do the same by helping kids pay-it-forward through the Collectors Club.”

All good2grow juices and waters have no sugar added, are non-GMO and have no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Its current line of 100% Juices, Organic 75% Less Sugar Juices, and Fruit and Veggie Blends can be found at retailers nation-wide. For information about where to find good2grow, please visit the store locator, or purchase them online here.

Amazon, Kindle, Echo, Alexa, Dash, Fire and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

About good2grow

Founded in 1998, good2grow is a family-owned and -operated organization that uses fun to teach kids to eat and drink healthier. good2grow™ offers an innovative line of healthy children’s beverages featuring collectable 3D character tops that make nutritional products fun for kids to drink and help parents reinforce good dietary habits. The company partners with the hottest names in childrens’ entertainment to bring kids their favorite characters from Disney™, Universal™, Mattel™, Sanrio™ /Hello Kitty™, Hasbro™, Nickelodeon™, Warner Bros™ and many more. The character tops are also spill-proof, reusable, dishwasher-safe, recyclable and BPA-free. good2grow is available nationally at retailers including Target™, Walmart™, Kwik Trip™, Walgreens™ and CVS™, For more information on the brand and current character tops, visit good2grow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005439/en/

CONTACT: Kohnstamm Communications

Michelle Hoffman, 651-789-1266

MichelleH@kohnstamm.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONVENIENCE STORE WOMEN EDUCATION PRIMARY/SECONDARY ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE RETAIL GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT MANUFACTURING PACKAGING BLOGGING PHILANTHROPY CHILDREN PARENTING RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS PRESCHOOL FOOD/BEVERAGE OTHER PHILANTHROPY SPECIALTY CONSUMER FAMILY FOUNDATION FUND RAISING MEN

SOURCE: good2grow

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/12/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/12/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005439/en