Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;77;SSW;9;83%;81%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;91;Sunny, breezy, warm;105;88;W;16;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;88;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;69;W;9;51%;53%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;78;60;Sunny and pleasant;72;60;WSW;9;58%;6%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A thick cloud cover;62;54;Cloudy;63;55;SW;12;68%;15%;4

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;62;46;Partly sunny;64;50;SSW;6;60%;8%;6

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, warm;98;74;Cooler but pleasant;83;66;NW;12;39%;44%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;75;47;A few showers;63;45;NNW;7;60%;72%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning t-storm;70;45;Clouds and sun, cool;61;47;SSE;9;62%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;91;69;Mostly sunny, warm;91;70;SSW;6;37%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain tapering off;58;55;Partial sunshine;61;54;W;10;75%;44%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;106;77;Sunshine;106;81;N;4;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;S;6;58%;17%;11

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;83;70;An afternoon shower;82;70;W;13;71%;59%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;94;79;An afternoon shower;92;80;WSW;9;68%;66%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;78;63;A passing shower;77;64;NE;11;61%;55%;10

Beijing, China;A p.m. t-storm;90;64;Rain and drizzle;82;66;NNW;6;60%;62%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy;95;69;A strong t-storm;87;65;W;4;63%;80%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;72;56;A shower in places;68;54;NW;7;59%;43%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;66;49;Cloudy;65;49;SE;6;71%;73%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;80;55;Partly sunny, nice;82;52;NE;5;48%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A severe t-storm;82;60;Showers and t-storms;74;60;NNW;6;81%;89%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;64;49;Clouds breaking;64;50;NNW;6;67%;27%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;92;65;Partly sunny and hot;92;63;SE;5;44%;9%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;87;65;Strong thunderstorms;79;64;NNE;6;81%;81%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;57;44;Clouds and sun;53;38;SW;8;67%;30%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunny and pleasant;86;58;Partly sunny;86;59;N;5;33%;12%;5

Busan, South Korea;Low clouds breaking;73;63;Partly sunny;75;64;NE;8;63%;14%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;92;73;Sunny and very warm;97;73;N;8;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Pleasant and warmer;83;56;Sunny and pleasant;74;58;N;11;43%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;SSE;5;68%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;86;High clouds, warm;100;86;SW;12;49%;32%;5

Chicago, United States;Humid and warmer;78;67;Turning sunny;78;61;W;9;48%;2%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;89;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;79;SW;12;77%;91%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a t-storm;73;57;A shower or t-storm;72;54;W;8;64%;58%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;81;74;Sunshine and nice;81;74;WNW;5;79%;17%;12

Dallas, United States;Hot with some sun;96;77;Partial sunshine;97;77;S;9;46%;15%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon rain;84;73;A shower;84;71;S;12;80%;58%;4

Delhi, India;Blowing dust;106;89;Hazy, breezy and hot;109;89;WSW;16;33%;3%;12

Denver, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;86;58;Partly sunny and hot;91;66;SSW;8;36%;16%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;92;81;Thunderstorms;96;82;SSE;9;76%;79%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;71;A shower in the p.m.;88;71;ESE;5;63%;66%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;65;49;Partly sunny;68;55;SSW;15;60%;73%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;93;66;Mostly sunny;92;67;NNE;6;25%;6%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;75;63;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;WSW;14;67%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;98;84;Cloudy;96;81;SSW;10;59%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;69;44;Becoming cloudy;71;46;E;6;43%;33%;3

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;Showers and t-storms;85;74;ESE;6;77%;82%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Not as warm;68;46;Partly sunny;62;46;SE;9;50%;30%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;91;77;A shower in the p.m.;92;76;WSW;7;78%;66%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;79;E;8;86%;94%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;76;A shower in the p.m.;88;72;ENE;10;58%;69%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray thunderstorm;92;74;A t-storm in spots;91;75;WSW;9;62%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;107;78;Hot with hazy sun;109;79;N;9;21%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Abundant sunshine;82;65;Plenty of sun;81;65;ENE;8;59%;0%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;91;78;A t-storm in spots;93;77;ENE;6;64%;70%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;109;83;Sunny and hot;103;83;N;8;33%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;63;38;Mostly sunny;63;40;NW;4;57%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;98;59;Sunny and very warm;95;61;NNW;9;12%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;95;84;Breezy with hazy sun;95;85;WSW;17;62%;27%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;84;64;A t-storm in spots;84;65;ESE;6;73%;69%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;109;86;Mostly sunny;106;85;SSW;16;29%;7%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warm with some sun;90;64;Showers and t-storms;77;59;E;8;68%;63%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;89;80;Some sun, a t-storm;89;81;E;18;62%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;92;69;Sunshine;92;69;SW;6;55%;4%;8

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;82;Hot with high clouds;101;82;SSW;10;65%;36%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;95;76;A stray thunderstorm;93;76;SE;4;74%;55%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;52;28;Spotty showers;51;31;ENE;7;66%;75%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SW;6;77%;75%;3

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;66;61;Turning sunny;65;60;S;8;80%;17%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;70;58;Partly sunny;74;59;NNW;11;64%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;65;49;An afternoon shower;70;56;SSW;8;57%;54%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;84;62;Abundant sunshine;84;63;S;6;51%;1%;12

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;83;67;Sunshine;84;67;SE;7;69%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;NNE;4;43%;2%;11

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;86;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;82;SW;12;73%;78%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;75;A morning shower;88;73;NE;4;76%;75%;8

Manila, Philippines;Periods of rain;84;78;Rain, some heavy;85;78;SW;10;85%;90%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Rather cloudy;59;47;Showers around;57;47;NW;13;73%;73%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;74;59;Showers and t-storms;70;59;NNE;5;66%;82%;6

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;77;SE;8;80%;69%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;76;51;Partly sunny;75;54;WNW;6;54%;42%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;Mostly cloudy;84;77;SSW;14;72%;66%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Periods of rain;58;48;A stray shower;52;43;SW;13;59%;44%;3

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;81;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;57;WSW;4;73%;91%;3

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;70;54;A morning shower;67;48;N;10;67%;54%;7

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;90;84;A shower or t-storm;90;85;WSW;16;78%;81%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning out cloudy;72;55;Rain and drizzle;72;56;SSE;7;71%;77%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;76;62;A t-storm in spots;77;64;SW;8;76%;66%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun, nice;83;67;A t-storm around;88;70;N;7;53%;48%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;76;55;Becoming cloudy;77;57;SSE;6;60%;44%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm around;76;62;Decreasing clouds;75;58;N;9;63%;25%;11

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;70;53;Partly sunny;69;52;SSE;5;50%;61%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;81;59;A strong t-storm;74;57;W;10;78%;66%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine, pleasant;86;79;A passing shower;85;79;ESE;15;72%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;77;Showers and t-storms;88;77;NW;8;83%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Thundershower;86;75;A morning shower;85;75;ENE;6;78%;80%;7

Paris, France;Spotty showers;62;49;Partly sunny;64;51;NE;7;71%;26%;4

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;66;48;Partly sunny;63;50;SE;6;71%;10%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;92;78;Sun and some clouds;91;78;WSW;6;71%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;86;72;Turning sunny;86;71;SE;17;68%;17%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;75;Partial sunshine;94;75;ESE;8;49%;10%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm or two;72;56;Spotty showers;69;51;NNW;7;63%;69%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;81;56;A t-storm in spots;78;61;ESE;6;59%;80%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;73;51;A few showers;71;53;SW;8;58%;73%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;73;57;Sunny and beautiful;73;57;WSW;8;65%;1%;12

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;85;76;A morning shower;85;75;ESE;11;66%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;50;44;Rain and drizzle;50;43;NW;7;80%;91%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;68;54;Partly sunny;67;52;NNW;8;50%;6%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;87;72;Clouds and sun;84;70;SW;5;64%;75%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;108;81;Plenty of sunshine;106;80;NNE;13;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;82;65;A shower or t-storm;77;62;SSW;9;67%;83%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;67;46;Rather cloudy;62;46;SE;7;56%;34%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;Sunny and nice;72;55;W;12;60%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;64;Showers and t-storms;76;64;E;5;82%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;87;79;Sunshine, a shower;86;78;E;14;69%;42%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;66;Showers and t-storms;75;65;SW;4;100%;85%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny intervals;83;60;Nice with some sun;84;59;W;7;22%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;28;Clouds and sun, cool;51;31;ENE;3;27%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;74;Partly sunny;87;74;NNE;8;70%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;71;54;Partly sunny;76;54;NW;8;68%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;69;53;A little rain;64;52;SSW;7;66%;67%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;A t-storm in spots;82;67;SSW;4;61%;79%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;73;Partly sunny and hot;93;73;SE;10;50%;1%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;90;82;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SSE;8;74%;59%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A thunderstorm;86;61;A shower or t-storm;84;61;WSW;7;58%;84%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;86;78;Hazy with a shower;86;77;E;15;70%;41%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;70;46;Partial sunshine;65;53;SSE;5;43%;72%;4

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;65;51;Increasing clouds;67;52;WNW;8;59%;9%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;93;77;Cloudy and breezy;89;78;ESE;18;59%;44%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as warm;66;48;Partly sunny;65;48;W;10;47%;10%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;95;70;Sunny and hot;96;71;NNW;6;20%;26%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;58;A shower in the a.m.;77;58;ENE;7;59%;58%;3

Tehran, Iran;Some sun, pleasant;90;70;Partly sunny, nice;89;70;WSW;7;25%;25%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;81;71;A morning t-storm;82;72;SE;9;58%;57%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;A shower or t-storm;90;67;E;5;56%;66%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;80;67;Mostly cloudy;77;64;SSE;8;64%;66%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;74;63;A strong t-storm;77;58;WNW;14;80%;55%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny, not as warm;84;69;Sunshine, pleasant;81;68;NE;8;69%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;87;66;Mostly sunny;82;66;W;12;47%;14%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;72;44;Turning out cloudy;80;53;ESE;6;28%;2%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;64;52;Occasional rain;63;51;SSW;5;69%;85%;7

Vienna, Austria;A severe t-storm;86;60;Thunderstorms;71;59;NNW;7;82%;86%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;76;Cloudy;88;74;WSW;6;71%;70%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as warm;71;51;A stray shower;75;54;NNW;6;51%;43%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;74;56;Partly sunny;76;60;NNW;5;51%;68%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;55;55;Times of rain;57;51;WNW;16;95%;94%;0

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;85;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;SW;11;81%;73%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A shower or t-storm;76;55;Partly sunny;80;56;NE;3;44%;27%;12

