NUVI is First to Announce Arabic Support for Keyword Trending in Social Listening

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--NUVI, a company providing social listening and analytics for business, announced today the support of Arabic social mentions for extracting keyword trends in social conversations, identifying key influencers among those conversations, and providing more accurate sentiment analysis and more. NUVI becomes the first social listening platform to incorporate the Arabic language for these features, and does so in order to service a growing number of businesses who natively speak Arabic, as well as those that target Arabic speaking consumers with their products and services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005519/en/

NUVI's unique bubble stream view depicting an Arabic conversation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Derek Bryce, President and CRO of NUVI, stated, “NUVI is the first company in this space to offer keyword trending for the Arabic language, as well as more accurate social insights for Arabic conversations. As customers are seeking even more flexibility in their marketing reach, they demand solutions that will grow along with their business. We are proud to be leading the market in this regard.”

Arabic support is now available on Monitors Enterprise, NUVI’s real-time social listening platform, and is available for all customers. Bryce added, "With this new advanced feature capability, organizations can better understand their brand sentiment and product sentiment among Arabic speaking communities." For more information, please contact your NUVI customer service manager or email info@nuvi.com.

About NUVI:

NUVI is a sentiment analytics company, offering a SaaS technology platform and professional services that provide businesses with real-time sentiment analysis through the monitoring of dozens of social channels, news feeds and other text-based sources from around the world. NUVI customers are using these real-time insights to understand and take action to improve their brand image, engage with customers and learn from influencers, and manage and even anticipate crisis situations as they are happening.

NUVI is also the exclusive partner in the wire service industry of the world’s leading commercial newswire, Business Wire, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. NUVI reports are a component of Business Wire’s exclusive GMSM (Global-Mobile-Social Measurable) service.

If you would like to qualify for a free trial, visit www.nuvi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005519/en/

CONTACT: NUVI

Justin Whitehead, 888-235-3869

justin@nuvi.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA UTAH

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY BLOGGING SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING MARKETING PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS OTHER COMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: NUVI

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/12/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/12/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005519/en