Natrol® LLC Launches “Deliciously Good Gummies” – A New Line of Vitamins and Supplements

CHATSWORTH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Broccoli and cupcakes. Chocolate and carrots. Sprouts and soda. “Good for you” does not typically go together with “good taste.” One exception is the new line of gummy vitamins and supplements from Natrol LLC which proves there is no trade-off between quality and taste. As one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of vitamins and supplements, Natrol LLC designed this line of six gummy products to benefit the whole family, including Women’s, Men’s, Kids’ and Prenatal Multivitamins, Hair Skin and Nails, and Melatonin.

“Not all gummy vitamins and supplements are created equal. For example, some gummies include artificial colors or corn syrup,” said Michelle Baron, Director, Marketing Innovation at Natrol LLC. “With Natrol Gummies, we found a way to create better, higher quality products without sacrificing great taste. Made with organic ingredients while maintaining great flavor, Natrol Gummies are a deliciously good addition to people’s healthy lifestyles.”

The entire Natrol Gummies line is made with organic ingredients, is non-GMO and free from artificial sweeteners, colors, preservatives and flavors. The products are gelatin-free, vegetarian and include quality ingredients such as pectin, making them less likely to stick to one’s teeth than standard gelatin gummies. The line includes:

Natrol Melatonin Gummies (5mg & 10mg): the #1 melatonin brand in America now offered in a great-tasting strawberry flavor gummy. Assists with occasional sleeplessness and helps people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Natrol Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies: featured in a raspberry flavor, this product delivers 5,000 mcg of biotin in just two gummies – making it one of the most nutrient-dense Hair, Skin & Nails gummies available. Natrol Women’s Multi Gummies: nourishes women’s bodies with the essential vitamins and nutrients expected in a multivitamin, plus 26 fruits and vegetables to provide important plant-based nutrients. Available in a mixture of berry, cherry and grape flavors. Natrol Prenatal Multi-Gummies: a great-tasting way to nourish expectant moms with 26 fruits and vegetables, providing important plant-based nutrients as well as essential vitamins and nutrients. Also available in a mixture of berry, cherry and grape flavors. Natrol Men’s Multi Gummies: available in a blend of berry, cherry and grape flavors, these gummies are formulated to support men with 26 fruits and vegetables, providing important plant-based nutrients as well as the essential vitamins and nutrients expected in a multivitamin. Natrol Kids’ Multi Gummies: with 26 fruits and veggies, these gummies are a tasty way to help ensure your kids are getting essential plant-based nutrients along with the vitamins they need. Available in a mix of berry, cherry and grape flavors for children ages 4 and up.

“At Natrol, we always aim to give people simple ways they can own and take control over their everyday health,” said Baron. “For many people, gummies are an easier and more enjoyable way to take their vitamins and get the nutrients they need. In the case of Natrol Gummies, we took this consumer demand a step further to ensure there is no trade-off between quality and taste.”

To find out more about Natrol Gummies and Natrol’s other products, please visit Natrol’s website, www.Natrol.com. Natrol Gummies can be purchased at retailers nationally, including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Target, and other fine retailers. Natrol Gummies can also be found on Amazon and other major online retailers, as well as select grocery, natural and specialty stores.

About Natrol LLC:

Natrol LLC is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of vitamins and supplements. Established in 1980, Natrol produces the highest quality vitamins and supplements, including herbs and botanicals, multivitamins, specialty and sports nutrition to proactively manage and maintain good health to meet modern lifestyles. All products are NSF certified and made in the USA with a guaranteed efficacy through the expiration date on every product. The Natrol family of brands includes Natrol, MRI, PROLAB, Laci Le Beau, NuHair and Shen Min. Natrol distributes products nationally as well as internationally in over 50 countries. Visit www.Natrol.com for more information.

