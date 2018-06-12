Zippity Zap! Feld Entertainment Reveals The Latest Sesame Street Live! Production Coming to Your Neighborhood…And It’s Magical

ELLENTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Feld Entertainment Inc., the worldwide leader in live touring family entertainment, announces today its latest interactive stage production, Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic. Building on a successful tour with the company’s inaugural Sesame Street Live! show last season , Make Your Magic invites audiences to embark on an amazing journey with Elmo to discover the “power of yet” —the lesson that with perseverance and practice, nothing can stand between you and your dream. Directed and choreographed by Paul Becker, the production includes favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo and Abby Cadabby plus the stage debut of Gonger, the lovable sous chef of Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck, a new segment on the television series Sesame Street. Tickets are on-sale now for all 2018 engagements at SesameStreetLive.com.

Elmo is inspired to learn a magic trick when he meets magician extraordinaire Justin, who has come to Sesame Street to perform a magic show. But there’s one problem…Elmo doesn’t know how to do magic! Through Justin’s encouragement to practice, work hard and never give up, Elmo embarks on an extraordinary journey. He learns that it’s okay to make mistakes and that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself and the power of what’s yet to be. Cookie Monster and Gonger uncover the science and fun of baking while Abby Cadabby experiences the transformative abilities of caterpillars. Big Bird learns about the magnifying magic of shadow puppetry while Rosita orchestrates a rhythmic beat using everyday objects around her. And artist Grover mixes up the pigment power of the three primary colors. With high-energy dance numbers and a soundtrack that’s sure to get everyone out of their seats, Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic is an inspirational introduction to live theater and the art of illusion that the entire family will enjoy.

“ Make Your Magic combines awe-inspiring stage magic from renowned illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer with the magic of learning to illuminate the educational and heartfelt content families know and trust from Sesame Street,” says Executive Vice President and Producer Nicole Feld. “By incorporating play patterns from home into a live theatrical experience, audiences will not only be mesmerized by the magic on stage, but feel connected to Elmo’s journey of learning a new skill.”

“Children learn best through real-life interactions with adults and experiences in their environment,” says Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, Senior Vice President of Curriculum & Content, Sesame Workshop. “ Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic provides a unique opportunity for a fun, interactive educational experience that engages young children as well as grown-ups by showing them that learning truly is magical.”

About Feld Entertainment

Feld Entertainment ® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam ®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience (coming Fall 2018) and Jurassic World Live (coming Fall 2019). Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit media and educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit sesameworkshop.org.

