Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SSW;14;83%;81%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;33;Sunny, breezy, warm;40;31;W;26;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;31;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;20;W;15;51%;53%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;Sunny and pleasant;22;16;WSW;14;58%;6%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A thick cloud cover;17;12;Cloudy;17;13;SW;19;68%;15%;4

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;17;8;Partly sunny;18;10;SSW;10;60%;8%;6

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, warm;37;23;Cooler but pleasant;29;19;NW;19;39%;44%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;24;9;A few showers;17;7;NNW;11;60%;72%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning t-storm;21;7;Clouds and sun, cool;16;8;SSE;15;62%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;SSW;10;37%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain tapering off;14;13;Partial sunshine;16;12;W;16;75%;44%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;41;25;Sunshine;41;27;N;7;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;36;23;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;S;10;58%;17%;11

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;28;21;An afternoon shower;28;21;W;20;71%;59%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;35;26;An afternoon shower;34;27;WSW;15;68%;66%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;25;17;A passing shower;25;18;NE;17;61%;55%;10

Beijing, China;A p.m. t-storm;32;18;Rain and drizzle;28;19;NNW;9;60%;62%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy;35;20;A strong t-storm;31;18;W;7;63%;80%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;22;13;A shower in places;20;12;NW;12;59%;43%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;10;Cloudy;18;10;SE;10;71%;73%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;NE;8;48%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A severe t-storm;28;16;Showers and t-storms;23;15;NNW;10;81%;89%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;18;9;Clouds breaking;18;10;NNW;10;67%;27%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;33;18;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;SE;8;44%;9%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;30;18;Strong thunderstorms;26;18;NNE;9;81%;81%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;14;7;Clouds and sun;11;4;SW;13;67%;30%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Partly sunny;30;15;N;8;33%;12%;5

Busan, South Korea;Low clouds breaking;23;17;Partly sunny;24;18;NE;12;63%;14%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;33;23;Sunny and very warm;36;23;N;12;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Pleasant and warmer;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;N;17;43%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;SSE;8;68%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;30;High clouds, warm;38;30;SW;19;49%;32%;5

Chicago, United States;Humid and warmer;26;20;Turning sunny;26;16;W;14;48%;2%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;SW;19;77%;91%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a t-storm;23;14;A shower or t-storm;22;12;W;13;64%;58%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;27;23;Sunshine and nice;27;23;WNW;8;79%;17%;12

Dallas, United States;Hot with some sun;35;25;Partial sunshine;36;25;S;14;46%;15%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon rain;29;23;A shower;29;22;S;20;80%;58%;4

Delhi, India;Blowing dust;41;32;Hazy, breezy and hot;43;31;WSW;26;33%;3%;12

Denver, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;30;14;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;SSW;13;36%;16%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;33;27;Thunderstorms;35;28;SSE;15;76%;79%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;21;A shower in the p.m.;31;21;ESE;7;63%;66%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;18;9;Partly sunny;20;13;SSW;24;60%;73%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;34;19;Mostly sunny;33;19;NNE;10;25%;6%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;WSW;23;67%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;37;29;Cloudy;36;27;SSW;17;59%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;21;6;Becoming cloudy;22;8;E;10;43%;33%;3

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;Showers and t-storms;30;23;ESE;9;77%;82%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Not as warm;20;8;Partly sunny;17;8;SE;14;50%;30%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;WSW;12;78%;66%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;E;13;86%;94%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;22;ENE;16;58%;69%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;WSW;14;62%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;42;26;Hot with hazy sun;43;26;N;14;21%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Abundant sunshine;28;18;Plenty of sun;27;19;ENE;13;59%;0%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;25;ENE;10;64%;70%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;43;28;Sunny and hot;39;28;N;12;33%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;Mostly sunny;17;4;NW;6;57%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;37;15;Sunny and very warm;35;16;NNW;15;12%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;35;29;Breezy with hazy sun;35;29;WSW;27;62%;27%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;18;A t-storm in spots;29;18;ESE;9;73%;69%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;43;30;Mostly sunny;41;29;SSW;26;29%;7%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warm with some sun;32;18;Showers and t-storms;25;15;E;13;68%;63%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;32;27;Some sun, a t-storm;32;27;E;29;62%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;20;Sunshine;34;20;SW;9;55%;4%;8

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;28;Hot with high clouds;38;28;SSW;15;65%;36%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;35;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;SE;6;74%;55%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;11;-2;Spotty showers;10;0;ENE;12;66%;75%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;10;77%;75%;3

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;19;16;Turning sunny;18;16;S;12;80%;17%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;21;15;Partly sunny;23;15;NNW;18;64%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;18;10;An afternoon shower;21;13;SSW;13;57%;54%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;Abundant sunshine;29;17;S;10;51%;1%;12

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;29;19;Sunshine;29;19;SE;11;69%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;NNE;6;43%;2%;11

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;30;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;28;SW;20;73%;78%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;24;A morning shower;31;23;NE;6;76%;75%;8

Manila, Philippines;Periods of rain;29;26;Rain, some heavy;29;26;SW;16;85%;90%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Rather cloudy;15;8;Showers around;14;8;NW;21;73%;73%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;24;15;Showers and t-storms;21;15;NNE;7;66%;82%;6

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;SE;13;80%;69%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;24;10;Partly sunny;24;12;WNW;9;54%;42%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Mostly cloudy;29;25;SSW;22;72%;66%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Periods of rain;14;9;A stray shower;11;6;SW;22;59%;44%;3

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;27;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;14;WSW;7;73%;91%;3

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;21;12;A morning shower;20;9;N;16;67%;54%;7

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;32;29;A shower or t-storm;32;29;WSW;26;78%;81%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning out cloudy;22;13;Rain and drizzle;22;14;SSE;11;71%;77%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;A t-storm in spots;25;18;SW;13;76%;66%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun, nice;28;20;A t-storm around;31;21;N;11;53%;48%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;25;13;Becoming cloudy;25;14;SSE;10;60%;44%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm around;24;16;Decreasing clouds;24;14;N;14;63%;25%;11

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;21;11;SSE;9;50%;61%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;27;15;A strong t-storm;23;14;W;16;78%;66%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine, pleasant;30;26;A passing shower;30;26;ESE;25;72%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;12;83%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Thundershower;30;24;A morning shower;29;24;ENE;10;78%;80%;7

Paris, France;Spotty showers;17;9;Partly sunny;18;11;NE;11;71%;26%;4

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;19;9;Partly sunny;17;10;SE;10;71%;10%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;Sun and some clouds;33;26;WSW;9;71%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;30;22;Turning sunny;30;22;SE;27;68%;17%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Partial sunshine;34;24;ESE;12;49%;10%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm or two;22;14;Spotty showers;20;11;NNW;12;63%;69%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;27;14;A t-storm in spots;26;16;ESE;10;59%;80%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;23;11;A few showers;22;12;SW;13;58%;73%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;23;14;Sunny and beautiful;23;14;WSW;13;65%;1%;12

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;29;24;A morning shower;29;24;ESE;17;66%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;10;7;Rain and drizzle;10;6;NW;11;80%;91%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;19;11;NNW;13;50%;6%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;31;22;Clouds and sun;29;21;SW;8;64%;75%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;27;Plenty of sunshine;41;27;NNE;21;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;A shower or t-storm;25;17;SSW;15;67%;83%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;19;8;Rather cloudy;17;8;SE;12;56%;34%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Sunny and nice;22;13;W;19;60%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;E;8;82%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;26;Sunshine, a shower;30;26;E;23;69%;42%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;19;Showers and t-storms;24;18;SW;7;100%;85%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny intervals;28;15;Nice with some sun;29;15;W;11;22%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;-2;Clouds and sun, cool;11;-1;ENE;4;27%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;Partly sunny;31;23;NNE;12;70%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;21;12;Partly sunny;24;12;NW;12;68%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;A little rain;18;11;SSW;12;66%;67%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;A t-storm in spots;28;19;SSW;7;61%;79%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;Partly sunny and hot;34;23;SE;16;50%;1%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;32;28;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSE;12;74%;59%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A thunderstorm;30;16;A shower or t-storm;29;16;WSW;11;58%;84%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;30;26;Hazy with a shower;30;25;E;24;70%;41%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;21;8;Partial sunshine;19;12;SSE;9;43%;72%;4

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;18;10;Increasing clouds;20;11;WNW;13;59%;9%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;34;25;Cloudy and breezy;32;26;ESE;29;59%;44%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as warm;19;9;Partly sunny;18;9;W;15;47%;10%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;35;21;Sunny and hot;36;22;NNW;10;20%;26%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;15;A shower in the a.m.;25;14;ENE;11;59%;58%;3

Tehran, Iran;Some sun, pleasant;32;21;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;WSW;11;25%;25%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;27;22;A morning t-storm;28;22;SE;15;58%;57%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;A shower or t-storm;32;20;E;8;56%;66%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;27;20;Mostly cloudy;25;18;SSE;13;64%;66%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;24;17;A strong t-storm;25;15;WNW;22;80%;55%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny, not as warm;29;21;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;NE;12;69%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;W;20;47%;14%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;22;7;Turning out cloudy;27;12;ESE;10;28%;2%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;18;11;Occasional rain;17;10;SSW;8;69%;85%;7

Vienna, Austria;A severe t-storm;30;16;Thunderstorms;22;15;NNW;11;82%;86%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;Cloudy;31;24;WSW;10;71%;70%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as warm;22;11;A stray shower;24;12;NNW;9;51%;43%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;24;14;Partly sunny;24;15;NNW;8;51%;68%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;13;13;Times of rain;14;10;WNW;26;95%;94%;0

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SW;17;81%;73%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A shower or t-storm;24;13;Partly sunny;27;13;NE;5;44%;27%;12

