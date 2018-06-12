U.S. Money Reserve Wins Two ‘Best of Category’ Awards at 2018 AdSphere™ Awards

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--For the second consecutive year, U.S. Money Reserve has been named the winner of two Best of Category Awards from the 2018 AdSphere™ Awards. Recognized for its excellence in the highly competitive direct-response television (DRTV) industry, the precious metals distributor known as America’s Gold Authority®, once again took home the awards for "Short Form Products" and "Infomercials."

The AdSphere Awards honor the top network cable advertisers and brands in the booming $350 billion direct-response television (DRTV) industry and are presented by DRMetrix, the leading television research company for the DRTV industry.

"Our focused efforts in the DRTV industry are driven by our motivation to provide our audience creative work that best reflects our brand,” said Angela Koch, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. "Earning this recognition for a second year is truly an honor, and more importantly, a testament to the talents of our marketing, media and production teams."

AdSphere continuously monitors a universe of 120+ national networks. According to AdSphere, the awards organization has identified over 7,700 brand-direct and direct response brands. It determines and recognizes top brands across a wide range of industry categories representing all facets of the DRTV industry. AdSphere segmented DRTV campaigns across 20 major categories and 145 sub-categories.

“The AdSphere awards recognize best-of-class advertisers across four industry classifications including short-form products, lead generation, brand/direct, and 28.5-minute infomercials,” said Joseph Gray, AdSphere Awards founder and CEO of DRMetrix. “Performance-based campaigns achieving this level of scale demonstrate consumer popularity and also best-in-class creative and media execution. The AdSphere Awards are the most inclusive ever for the DRTV industry recognizing nearly 70 honorees including all of our best-of-category award recipients.”

The awards come after The Perth Mint designated U.S. Money Reserve as the exclusive U.S. distributor of the 65th Anniversary of the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2018 Proof Coin Set. The high honor is made even more significant given the extremely low mintage of the 2 oz. Proof Gold Coin. Also produced by The Perth Mint, the 75th Anniversary Pearl Harbor coin series is exclusively distributed worldwide by U.S. Money Reserve.

The complete list of "Best of Category" AdSphere Award winners for 2018 is online at http://www.drmetrix.com/adsphere-awards.html.

Precious metals owners and admirers are sure to be thrilled to learn of the latest availability from U.S. Money Reserve, America’s Gold Authority®. To speak with a U.S. Money Reserve Account Executive please call 1-844-307-5895.

For more information or to speak with company leadership, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or cfarris@usmoneyreserve.com or Lacy Jansson at lacy@statuslabs.com or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve

is one of the nation’s largest private distributors of U.S. government-issued gold, silver, and platinum products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world’s largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, and platinum legal tender products. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals, primarily in the form of U.S. gold and silver coins.

U.S. Money Reserve’s uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with market knowledge to find products for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas. Like them on Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005321/en/

CONTACT: U.S. Money Reserve

Christol Farris, 512-568-9991

cfarris@usmoneyreserve.com

or

Status Labs

Lacy Jansson, 512-228-8563

lacy@statuslabs.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING MARKETING

SOURCE: U.S. Money Reserve

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/12/2018 08:10 AM/DISC: 06/12/2018 08:10 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005321/en