DoubleTree by Hilton Welcomes Oceanfront Property in One of Maryland’s Most-Loved Beach Towns

The hotel, situated directly on the Atlantic Ocean and just five blocks from the scenic boardwalk and the Ocean City Convention Center, recently completed a multimillion dollar renovation, including fully updated guest rooms, a complete makeover of the lobby, new furniture throughout the hotel, eco-friendly and technological enhancements and fresh new dining options. Beyond the prime location, guests will enjoy the signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie welcome, along with two outdoor pools, one indoor pool and a beach volleyball court.

“We are thrilled to welcome travelers to DoubleTree by Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront, which embodies the unique and welcoming characteristics found at the brand’s more than 525 locations,” said Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. “The unbeatable location and top-notch amenities allow guests and travelers to find the escape they are looking for just as beach season kicks off.”

"We think the opening of the DoubleTree by Hilton is a great addition to the Hilton portfolio of hotels in Ocean City," said Andrew Geiger, general manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront. “We look forward to welcoming travelers from the region and around the country to enjoy all that Ocean City has to offer.”

Highlights from DoubleTree by Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront include:

A Space for Every Occasion

DoubleTree by Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront offers a variety of meetings and event space, great for groups large or small or gatherings for business or personal activities. The meeting spaces range from newly renovated indoor and outdoor venues, including a 5,300 sq. ft. 5-bedroom penthouse with 4,800 sq. ft. of outdoor space, a 3,400 sq. ft. 4-bedroom penthouse, a 400 sq. ft. Boardroom and the Marlin Moon Restaurant and Bar. The hotel offers cutting-edge technology designed with meeting planners in mind. For example, Personalized Online Group Pages (POG) lets conference attendees book reservations directly online, allowing efficient management of custom meeting and events needs.

Delicious Dining

Marlin Moon Restaurant and Bar serves up locally-sourced seafood, including its signature menu items like Tuna Nachos, Mom’s Shrimp Teaser, Cream of Crab soup and Freddie’s Seafood Pasta. Guests can quench their thirst after a day on the beach with local craft beer selections, an extensive wine list and creatively crafted cocktails like the favorite Marlin Moon’tini. Marlin Moon’s Executive Chef Gary Beach is a local legend who won the prestigious Restaurant Association of Maryland Favorite Restaurant Award, the first in Ocean City history. Sandshark Pool Bar features unique libations, locally crafted beer and a lite fare menu on the beachfront pool deck. DoubleTree Made Market offers grab-and-go options, including a Starbucks Coffee kiosk and a fresh selection of food and beverages.

Signature Services & Amenities

Travelers can treat themselves on-property to various amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, featuring new Precor® equipment, an indoor atrium pool, outdoor beachfront pool, outdoor rooftop pool, sauna and hot tub. Complimentary Wi-Fi is offered in all guest rooms and public areas, and complimentary Coffee Bean coffee and Tea Leaf tea is offered in guest rooms. Each room includes a complimentary parking spot.

DoubleTree by Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

Diamond and Gold members will enjoy complimentary continental breakfast for two guests per night, two complimentary water bottles and the welcome treat that includes the signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie. Hilton Honors members can receive 1,000 Bonus Points per night of stay for reservations between June 5, 2018 and December 1, 2018.

Owned and managed by Harrison Group Hotels, DoubleTree by Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront is located at 3301 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, Maryland, 21842.

For more information or to make a reservation, travelers may visit DoubleTree by Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront or call +1-410-289-1234.

Media may access additional information on DoubleTree by Ocean City Oceanfront here. For more news on DoubleTree by Hilton hotel openings, visit news.doubletree.com.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 525 upscale hotels with nearly 125,000 rooms across six continents. DoubleTree by Hilton prides itself on paying attention to the little details that have a big impact, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie to serving the communities around them. DoubleTree by Hilton hotels offer contemporary accommodations and full-service facilities, including restaurants and lounges, room service, health clubs, business centers, and meeting and banquet spaces. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. To make reservations, travelers may visit doubletree.com. Connect with DoubleTree by Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Learn about the latest brand news at news.doubletree.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,300 properties with more than 863,000 rooms, in 106 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Harrison Group Hotels

In 1951, as a gift to his wife, G.Hale began construction on the Harrison Hall Hote l, a 77 room property facing the Atlantic on 14th Street. It would be the most lavish hotel of it’s kind for the day. Then the northernmost property in town, it was also the first hotel to provide private bathrooms for each guest room. The idea of having a competitive advantage was deeply embedded into Lois’ two sons. In 1961 G.Hale would pass away leaving Lois in charge of Harrison Hall. The daily operation of the hotel quickly became a lifestyle for the family. This early desire to own and operate their own properties would only strengthen as they got older. In 1964 with their mother’s help high school students Hale and John purchased their first property, a nine room boarding house called the Barbizon. In 1970 they would buy their first property on their own, the Plimhimmon Hotel which they renamed the Plim Plaza. The majestic property had stood on the Boardwalk, coincidentally next to the Shoreham Hotel, since 1893. As the years went on, The Harrison Group grew. In 1973 they acquired their first “flagged” or name brand property with the Quality Inn Oceanfront on 54th Street. In 1980 they built their first hotel, the Holiday Inn Oceanfront on 67th Street. 1984 saw the opening of their first free standing restaurant, Harrison’s Harborwatch Restaurant and Raw Bar. In 2001, The Harrison Group brought an unprecedented level of luxury to Ocean City with the construction of the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites on 17th street, the first all suite property in town. In 2006 they raised the bar even higher with the opening of Ocean City’s only all-oceanfront suite hotel, the Hilton Suites Ocean City Oceanfront on 32nd street. The Harrison Group is proud to be part of the Ocean City community and welcome you to any of our properties so that we may show you that we take hospitality seriously.

