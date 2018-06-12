WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Monotype (Nasdaq: TYPE) today unveiled the latest classic typeface restoration from the Monotype Studio with the introduction of the Walbaum typeface. Restored by Monotype type designers Charles Nix, Carl Crossgrove and Juan Villanueva, the modernized Walbaum typeface is a serif design that can be used across a wide range of applications, from small caption text to massive display headlines. The typeface features a warm design, making it well suited for brands seeking a typeface that blends high style with approachability. The typeface is at home in publishing, advertising and branding, in both digital and print.

Introducing the Walbaum Typeface: the Restoration of a Warm and Stylish Serif Design That Has Nearly Limitless Applications (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Walbaum typeface offers tailored weights and appropriate contrasts for optical font sizes ranging from six to 96 point for improved legibility, utility and impact. Optical sizing is crucial for small text sizes, like in e-readers, where lower-contrast designs improve readability. The larger display sizes, such as those used in digital and print billboards, sport heavier weights, catching the eye while maintaining a consistent identity with the text sizes of the typeface. The design also contains italics, two decorative display cuts and a selection of ornaments that can be used individually to add a unique decorative touch or in combination as borders or patterns.

“The original Walbaum typeface design has been remastered, reworked and digitized before, but we saw the opportunity to bring back as much of Justus Walbaum’s original design as possible for the modern age,” said Charles Nix, Senior Type Designer, Monotype. “We meticulously studied his proofs and specimens in New York, Leipzig and Berlin to uncover his initial creation, and constantly challenged ourselves by asking, ‘What would Justus do?’ The end result is a fully featured, restored classic that meets the needs of modern brands.”

The original Walbaum typeface was designed by Justus Walbaum in the early 1800s. Together, Nix, Crossgrove and Villanueva handled different parts of the restored design. Nix designed the dramatic range of display weights; Crossgrove took on the work of restoring the text weights; and Villanueva developed and digitized the collection of ornaments that were found in Walbaum’s original specimens.

Suggested Typeface Pairings The stylish yet relatable design of the Walbaum typeface means that it pairs well with a number of different design styles. Grotesque-style designs like Applied Sans™ and Helvetica® typefaces have similar structures as the Walbaum typeface, making them natural companions. Sans serif typefaces like the Mundo Sans™, Slate™, Futura®, Univers®, DIN®, Classic Grotesque™ and FF Good® families also pair well.

Pricing and Availability Single weights of the Walbaum typeface are available for $/€49 or £42 each. The complete typeface family is available for $/€199 or £169.

The Walbaum typeface can be found in Mosaic ™, a cloud-based font platform that provides enterprises with an easy way to discover, manage, share and deploy Monotype’s fonts.

The typeface can be licensed through MyFonts.com at an introductory promotion of 75 percent off through July 27, 2018.

To join the conversation about the Walbaum typeface on social media, search #MeetWalbaum on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

