LeaseQuery Adds Award-Winning SaaS Marketer Peter Garza as New Vice President of Marketing

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--LeaseQuery, a leading provider of comprehensive lease accounting software, is pleased to announce the addition of Peter Garza as vice president of marketing. Garza’s wealth of experience in content marketing, brand management, demand generation, digital marketing and Six Sigma offers a combination of skills that will further solidify the company’s standing as Atlanta’s fastest-growing technology company, as it was named by the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Awards . Garza’s primary responsibility is to spearhead all marketing initiatives for the company, to accelerate further incremental revenue growth and new customer acquisition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005304/en/

Peter Garza (Photo: Business Wire)

“Adding Peter to our organization was a real score for us,” said George Azih, LeaseQuery founder and chief executive officer. “His depth of marketing knowledge and proven track record of developing and executing revenue growth strategies will enhance our goal of continuing to be the leader of accounting software. Peter is the right leader to propel our marketing strategy and drive awareness of our brand and lease accounting expertise. It’s a proud and exciting day for LeaseQuery.”

Garza – a 2014 Oracle Marketing Cloud Markie Award winner for Modern Marketing and Demand Generation – brings with him more than 20 years of business-to-business marketing experience. “LeaseQuery has grown phenomenally – over 900% – and has quickly become the preferred lease accounting solution among accountants and other finance professionals,” Garza said, “and joining this cutting-edge organization was an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up. I’m excited about building upon that impressive growth.”

Before joining LeaseQuery, Garza was vice president of marketing at InTouch Health, the leading telemedicine solutions provider, responsible for building brand awareness, driving top-line revenue growth via demand generation, and performing market research. Prior to that, Garza was the vice president of demand generation and digital marketing for MedAssets, Inc., a $2.7 billion (market cap) revenue cycle management and supply/clinical resource management healthcare company. He built out its demand generation engine, delivering over $118 million of pipeline within 18 months, which turned into $41 million of incremental revenue. He was a finalist for both SiriusDecisions Return of Integration (ROI) Demand Generation and Marketo Revvie Awards for his thought leadership and extraordinary results in that role.

Prior to this, Garza was the director of channel marketing for AGCO Corporation, a $10 billion agriculture manufacturer, where he modernized its marketing programs, delivering over $288 million in pipeline. Earlier in his career, Garza held several leadership positions at Caterpillar, in marketing, distribution development, product support and supply chain management. He won Caterpillar’s annual President’s Quality Award for an effective go-to-market strategy and new product introduction project that generated over $220 million of incremental revenue.

Mr. Garza holds a BS in mechanical engineering from Florida International University and an MBA from the University of Miami.

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery helps accountants and other finance professionals eliminate lease accounting errors through its CPA-approved lease accounting software and implementation process. By providing specialized consulting services in addition to its software solution, LeaseQuery enables companies across all sectors to ensure compliance with the most comprehensive regulatory reform in 40 years. It is the first lease accounting software built by accountants for accountants. For more information about LeaseQuery, visit LeaseQuery.com or call 1-800-880-7270.

Additional Resources:

Learn more about LeaseQuery Follow LeaseQuery on LinkedIn Facebook , and Twitter Subscribe to LeaseQuery’s blog articles

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005304/en/

CONTACT: LeaseQuery

Reva Harris, 1-800-880-7270

reva.harris@leasequery.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING CONSULTING FINANCE

SOURCE: LeaseQuery

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/12/2018 07:45 AM/DISC: 06/12/2018 07:45 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005304/en