DroneDeploy Releases World’s First Real-Time Thermal Mapping Technology for Commercial Drones

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--DroneDeploy, a drone software company with the largest drone data platform in the world, today announced the launch of Thermal Live Map, a real-time mobile mapping solution which delivers insights only thermal imagery can reveal. A first-of-its-kind feature, Thermal Live Map visualizes temperature range variability and creates instant thermal maps for quick, data-guided decisions on the job site.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005490/en/

Thermal Live Map visualizes temperature range variability and creates instant thermal maps for quick, data-guided decisions on the job site. (Photo: Business Wire)

Traditionally thermal inspections have been time-consuming, limited to accessible areas, or required manned aircraft that typically yield low-resolution data at a high price. DroneDeploy’s Thermal Live Map solves these issues by providing immediate visual context to situations unseen by the naked eye — all without a computer, SD card, or internet connection. The new solution uses the latest advancements in edge computing to generate thermal drone maps locally on iOS devices as a DJI drone flies.

“Thermal mapping is one of the most common and difficult requests from our customers to date, but the reward equals the challenge,” said Mike Winn, CEO of DroneDeploy. “Live Map makes thermal insights more accessible while increasing safety and efficiency on job sites.”

Solar Energy

Solar panels often overheat, go offline, or require maintenance due to excess dust, scratches or mechanical deficiencies. It’s time-consuming and unreliable to inspect them from the ground. With Thermal Live Map solar farms can be inspected from the sky in minutes—not days—allowing operators to isolate and measure potential problem areas while the drone is in flight.

Construction & Roofing

Before drones, building and roof inspections were extremely dangerous, time-consuming, and took a physical toll on workers. Thermal Live Map pinpoints problem areas—such as cracks, leaks, and structural damage— within minutes and minimizes safety risks. Companies can retro and proactively address existing and potential risks, preventing disasters on site and saving lives.

“Rather than searching for a needle in a haystack, you have a map to tell you right where to look,” said Grant Hagen, Virtual Design and Construction Manager at The Beck Group. “The work input to value output with drone-based thermal imagery is game-changing. It’s unlike anything else in construction technology right now.”

Incident Response & Public Safety

Thermal Live Map allows first responders to view hundreds of acres in minutes—day or night—penetrating hard-to-reach and hard-to-see terrain where missing or injured persons may be awaiting rescue.

The new solution is particularly valuable for firefighting, giving firefighters the ability to see through smoke and keep track of their personnel in large fire scenes. Thermal Live Map also helps locate precisely where the fire is hottest and provides definitive confirmation the fire is extinguished in specific areas.

Agriculture

Thermal Live Map helps growers spot field stress in real time. They identify irrigation issues, detect ripeness, and analyze plant health early to solve problem areas and avoid lost harvests.

To learn more about the Thermal Live Map and review the hardware requirements visit: https://www.dronedeploy.com/live-map.html

ABOUT DRONEDEPLOY

DroneDeploy is the leading cloud software platform for commercial drones, and is making the power of aerial data accessible and productive for everyone. Trusted by leading brands globally, DroneDeploy is transforming the way businesses leverage drones and aerial data across industries, including agriculture, construction, mining, inspection, and surveying. Simple by design, DroneDeploy enables professional-grade imagery and analysis, 3D modeling and more from any drone on any device. To learn more visit www.dronedeploy.com and join the conversation on Twitter @DroneDeploy.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005490/en/

CONTACT: for DroneDeploy

Mauricio Guitron, 562-754-4749

DroneDeploy@prhacker.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION SOFTWARE PHOTOGRAPHY

SOURCE: DroneDeploy

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/12/2018 07:30 AM/DISC: 06/12/2018 07:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005490/en