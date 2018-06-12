Taipei City to offer free beginner, advanced Thai language courses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei City’s Songshan District Office will offer free Thai courses at the Nangang New Immigrants’ Hall, the district office said in a news release on Monday.

So if you are among those who have family members from Thailand, whose work involves interactions with new immigrants, or who just have an interest in Thai language and culture, these courses are a good opportunity to learn or sharpen your Thai language ability, according to the district office.

These courses are taught by native speaker Nitiwat Watthanapas and available at both beginner and advanced levels, the district office said, adding that students will be able to develop fundamental skills in the language.

In addition to teaching Thai, the teacher will share information about Thai culture in hopes that students will learn more about the country, its people and culture, the district office said.

According to the district office, the beginner’s course will begin on August 5 and run through August 26. Classes meet on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The advanced-level program will begin on September 2 and end on September 30 (no class on Sep. 23). Classes also meet on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The courses are free, with the exception of textbooks and other learning materials.



Applications can be submitted starting at 8:30 a.m., Monday, July 2. Only online applications are accepted. To apply, please visit the district website. As openings are limited, those with Thai family members or domiciled in Taipei City will be given the priority for admission.



For more information, please contact Ms. Lo at 8787-8787 ext. 736.