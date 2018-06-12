Hudson Group Announces the World’s Largest Hudson Store at the World’s Busiest Airport

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a leader in North American travel retail, announced the opening of ATL Shops by Hudson, the world’s largest Hudson store at the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). The retail space, totaling over 5,000 square feet, will be dedicated to modern visuals, new products, and shop-in-shop experiences with proprietary brands Ink by Hudson and Sweet Indulgences.

The store design of ATL Shops by Hudson is part of the travel retailer’s overall growth strategy to convert and modernize its travel essentials and convenience locations to Hudson stores. The store openings are part of a joint-venture mid-term refurbishment plan for Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s Terminal F to deliver an elevated retail experience for travelers and improve efficacy. The store opening is part of a multibillion-dollar renovation and expansion project, dubbed ATLNext, expected to be complete by 2031. As part of the retail revitalization of Terminal F, Hudson Group will also open Tumi and 5th & Sunset later this summer, joining Kiehl’s and M•A•C.

“We are grateful for Hudson Group’s support in the mid-term refurbishment plan, and we look forward to welcoming the addition of the new 5,000 sq. ft. ATL Shops by Hudson — the world’s largest Hudson store concept — into our retail portfolio,” said Chilly Ewing, director of concessions management of Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“Our goal is to meet the changing needs and preferences of customers traveling through the world’s busiest airport by providing them with a variety of exceptional retail offerings,” said Joseph DiDomizio, president and CEO of Hudson Group. “Hudson Group is eager to continue enriching the retail program with the world’s largest Hudson store at the world’s busiest airport— Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.”

Hudson Group became the operator of World Duty Free stores at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport after Dufry acquired World Duty Free Group in 2015.

Additional details:

Hudson: Hudson is the world’s largest travel essentials and convenience brand designed with customer ease at its core. Divided into four major categories and color-coded for ease of navigation, Hudson delivers the lifestyle shopping experience preferred by today’s traveler. Inspired by the iconic Hudson News brand, store offerings range from books, magazines, snacks and beverages, to travel and convenience necessities, tasteful local souvenirs and electronics. Ink by Hudson: A new contemporary bookstore built around a core offering of books, Ink by Hudson serves as a cultural hub to the airport community and features a curated assortment of bestsellers, small press titles, classics, prizewinners, local favorites, and a unique selection of toys, stationery, fashion, artwork, travel essentials and indulgences. Sweet Indulgences: Offering passengers a wide variety of high-end confections and the world’s most delectable treats. From brand names like Godiva, Ferrero Rocher, Hershey, M&Ms, to a curated assortment of locally and regionally sourced candies, customers will find a treat to satisfy their sweet tooth cravings. 5th & Sunset: Hudson Group’s proprietary sunglasses and accessories store, where customers can find a wide range of sunglass styles and brands to suit every taste, need and budget. Offering selections ranging from the leading name brands in high-end fashion – Prada, Bulgari, and Kate Spade – to performance sports – Maui Jim, Oakley, and more. Tumi: Tumi is the world’s leading international business, accessory, and travel lifestyle brand. From overnight escapes to epic journeys, Tumi offers something for every occasion. Upscale in design and quality, versatile, durable and functional, every piece is a work of art, crafted like no other.

About Hudson Group

Hudson Group, one of the largest travel retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada. A subsidiary of New York Stock Exchange-traded Hudson Ltd. (HUD), Hudson Group is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands. Hudson Group operates over 1,000 duty-paid and duty-free stores in 88 locations, including airports, commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com and www.dufry.com.

About WDFG LTL ATL JV, LLC

WDFG LTL ATL JV, LLC is a partnership between Hudson Group, one of the largest travel retailers in North America, and several certified ACDBE companies including Shellis Management Services, Inc. and Master Concessionair-ATL, LLC. The ACDBE program is administered by the FAA, state and local ACDBE certifying agencies and individual airports, and it is designed to help ensure that woman and minority owned companies can compete for airport concession opportunities.

