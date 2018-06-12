11 people killed in boat collision in Russia World Cup city

MOSCOW (AP) — Emergency officials say 11 people have been killed when two boats collided near a Russian city that is hosting the World Cup.

The accident occurred late Monday on the Volga River several hundred meters (yards) off the shoreline of the city of Volgograd in southern Russia. According to a statement from regional emergency officials, a barge being pulled by a towboat collided with a paddleboat carrying 16 people on a sightseeing tour.

The statement said that 11 people were killed and five others were rescued. Authorities have started an investigation into the causes of the crash.

Volgograd, a city of about 1 million people, is hosting the World Cup along with 10 Russian cities. The soccer championship runs from June 14 until July 15.