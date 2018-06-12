Photo of the Day: Ant-Man and the Wasp eat themselves

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Actors Paul Rudd, who has become known for his role as Marvel's Ant-Man and his co-star Evangeline Lilly, who plays the Wasp, attended a press conference today (June 12) to promote their upcoming film "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

During the press conference Lilly said "thank you" and "I'm sorry" in Taiwanese dialect, while Rudd said "Hello" in Mandarin. Rudd claimed that he had the Jadeite Cabbage and the Meat-Shaped Stone at the National Palace Museum.

Lilly tried 13 flavors of Taiwanese ice cream including pork floss, wasabi, chili, taro and curry. Rudd had a fried Taiwanese radish egg omelet.

During the press event, Rudd and Lilly were given miniature candy versions of their film characters on sticks, which they quickly devoured as can be seen in the photos below.



