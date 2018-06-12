What's in the document that Kim and Trump signed?

The leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un proclaimed his "firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization" of the Korean peninsula, following a landmark meet between the two leaders in Singapore.

US President Donald Trump also "committed to provide security guarantees" to Pyongyang, apparently in return for Kim Jong Un's efforts towards denuclearization.

In addition to nuclear disarmament, the two nations also pledge to:

"Build a lasting and robust peace regime" in the tense region

"Establish new […] relations" between Washington and Pyongyang

Recover remains of prisoners of war from the 1950-1953 Korean war.

The fresh start in relations between Washington and Pyongyang would "contribute to the peace and prosperity" of the world, according to the document.

"Implement the stipulations in this joint statement fully and expeditiously," having acknowledged that the Singapore summit was "an epochal event of great significance and overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities between the two countries and for the opening of a new future."

The July 12th meet would be followed by talks between the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior North Korean officials "at the earliest possible date" to implement the outcomes of the Singapore summit.