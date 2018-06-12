UK justice minister resigns ahead of key Brexit debate

LONDON (AP) — A member of Theresa May's government has resigned ahead of a key Parliamentary debate on legislation regarding Britain's departure from the European Union.

Conservative lawmaker Phillip Lee resigned as a justice minister Tuesday so he could speak out against the policy on Brexit.

May's fragile government will be trying to defeat a rebellion by pro-EU lawmakers and reverse changes to its key piece of Brexit legislation as the matter comes before the House of Commons.

The government is resisting the changes, which are aimed at softening the terms of the U.K.'s exit from the European Union. The government fears a weakened negotiating position.

Lee says that within government he "found it virtually impossible to help bring sufficient change to the course on which we are bound."