China suggests sanctions relief for N. Korea after US summit

BEIJING (AP) — China has suggested that the U.N. Security Council consider suspending or lifting sanctions against North Korea if the country is in compliance with U.N. resolutions and making progress in diplomatic negotiations.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Tuesday that China "welcomes and supports" talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump to reach consensus on denuclearization and establishing a mechanism for peace.

Geng told reporters in Beijing that the Security Council's sanctions against North Korea could be suspended or lifted in accordance with the North's actions.

Geng said sanctions are not an end. He said: "We believe the Security Council should make efforts to support the diplomatic efforts at the present time."