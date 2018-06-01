Taipei jazz club Brown Sugar suspends operations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei jazz club Brown Sugar Live & Restaurant announced Tuesday it was suspending its operations after at least 20 years in business, apparently due to rising rental fees, the Apple Daily reported.

The club, known for its live jazz, blues and salsa performances, started out on the capital’s Jinshan South Road in the 1990s.

The venue later followed the move of Taipei’s entertainment and shopping center to the Xinyi District on the eastern edge of town, before being taken over by the San Far Property group (三發地產) in 2016. According to its website, the developer also owns a stake in music label Jingo International Records Co., Ltd (金革唱片).

On Tuesday, the club said on its Facebook page it was announcing a “temporary suspension of business.”

“We recognize that no matter how long you’ve been in business, there is always room for improvement, so during this temporary suspension, we will be focused on improving and innovating our services to provide an even better experience for you,” the statement read.

There was no mention of a new location or a timetable for a revival of Brown Sugar, with the Apple Daily reporting that rental prices for its site had increased 20 times in 23 years.