American 'Pick-up artist' Explorer Nick in Taipei to exploit Taiwanese women

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An American YouTuber and self described "pick-up artist" is now in Taiwan seeking to lure Taiwanese women into his videos and has already uploaded a number of clips of his attempts at bedding Taiwanese women he meets on the streets of Taipei.

The 28-year-old vlogger goes by the handle "Explorer Nick" and is an apprentice of infamous pick-up artist David Bond, who had drawn the ire of many in Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan for his exploitation of Asian women in his videos. Like Bond, Nick has been accused by some of not receiving their permission to have their faces shown in his videos, such as a woman in Thailand.

On June 7, Bond released a YouTube video showing him arriving in Taiwan, despite claiming that Taiwan Immigration had banned him for his the videos he made on his last trip to the country. In the description of the video, Bond writes that he and Nick are on a two-week trip to Taiwan.

On the second day of his trip on June 8, Nick released a video insensitively titled "Second Day in China | Meeting Taiwanese Girls," Nick uses a line with a two pairs of women that he will repeat many times in his subsequent videos, "I saw you and thought you're my type." He then asks a few Western men if Taiwanese girls are easy and one of the men says, "I guess so, yeah. I think they find foreigners very attractive. Especially tall guys like you."

At the end of Nick's first video in Taiwan, he mentions to a man that he has a hidden camera and the man indeed cannot find the camera.

On June 9, Nick released his second video of his attempts to pick-up Taiwanese women titled "Getting Number Of Fun Taiwanese Girl With Ease." The nearly six-minute-long video shows Nick continuously chatting to a Taiwanese woman in Xinyi District who was trying to ignore him by pretending to listen to music until she finally relents and gives him her LINE account as she tries to walk away.

On June 10, Nick released a video titled "EZ Tinder Date in Taiwan" purportedly showing him on a date with a Taiwanese woman he met on Tinder. During the date, Nick is seen flirting with the woman at a restaurant, before passing by Taipei 101 and ultimately going into his hotel, where he leads the woman to his bed before the lights suddenly turn dark and link appears to taiwangirlseasy.com.

In a third video uploaded on the same date, Nick approaches a Taiwanese woman in Xinyi District and after a five minute conversation, which included a primitive attempt at Mandarin (我的普通話不好嗎? Is my Mandarin bad?), he gets her Line account.

On the Taiwanese online forum PTT, a netizen who claimed to be one of the Taiwanese women in one of Nick's videos described her encounter with the pick-up artist:

"This man suddenly pulled me aside when it was raining, I was holding barbeque skewers and I was in a hurry to take them home before they spoiled. He said he came to Taiwan for fun and I said 'Oh, that's great.' He then frantically repeated 'You are my type, you are my f***ing type.' He was so rude, and so I shamelessly said said in reply, 'thank you a lot of guys say that.' Then he asked if he could have my cell phone number, and I kept telling him that I did not want to give it to him, but maybe my English pronunciation was too poor. He still handed his phone to me and wanted me to give him my number. It made me think, 'What is your problem? Is there something f***ing wrong with your ears?'"