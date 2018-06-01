The measles outbreak in Okinawa is officially over

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The measles outbreak in Okinawa that began when an infected Taiwan Tiger Air employee transited through Naha International airport in mid-March of this year, has officially been declared over.



Local government officials have officially declared the end to the outbreak after 99 cases of measles were diagnosed and treated in Okinawa prefecture, following the first reported case on March 20.



According to the Director General of Public Health and Medical Care for the prefectural government, Yasushi Sunagawa, four weeks have passed since the last patient was diagnosed on May 11, reports Outbreak News Today.



Everyone diagnosed in the prefecture was treated successfully. There were fears that the disease may continue to spread in Aichi Prefecture in central Honshu after cases were reported there.

Fortunately, the outbreak has been successfully contained in both locations.



According to the Japan Times, the outbreak has been a considerable blow to tourism over the past few months, with an estimated 5,500 tourists canceling their trips to Okinawa.



Okinawa is now excited to begin welcoming visitors back to the island prefecture.

A spokesman for the prefecture’s tourism industry was quoted by Japan Times as saying “We are relieved about the end of the outbreak,” and “To make the prefecture a safe destination for sightseeing, we will continue to take swift and appropriate responses.”