Logitech G Expands Choice for Gamers with New Key Switch You Can Feel and Hear

The Logitech G512 is a high-performance mechanical gaming keyboard built on the award-winning design of the G413 and G513. The keyboard offers three different key switch choices – Tactile, Linear and the new GX Blue. The introduction of the GX Blue key switch, which will also be available on the Logitech G513 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, further expands our lineup of mechanical key switches available on our industry leading keyboards.

“We’re excited to bring more choice to gamers,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. “With three different mechanical switch choices now on our Logitech G512 and G513 keyboards, gamers can pick the switch profile and experience they want.”

The Logitech G512 and G513 will offer three key switches to fit personal player preferences. Select from Tactile, Linear, or the new GX Blue key switch. The Tactile key switch provides discernible actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback, while the Linear version delivers a smooth keystroke. The new GX Blue key switch provides audible “click” feedback during actuation, for snappy actuation you can feel and hear.

Powered by Logitech G’s exclusive LIGHTSYNC technology, the Logitech G512 takes RGB lighting to the next level. Light and animation effects can be customized across approximately 16.8 million colors, with four lighting zones using the free Logitech Gaming Software (LGS).

The Logitech G512 features an anodized and brushed aircraft-grade 5052 aluminum top case for a slim, premium design with rigid durability. An integrated USB cable connects the USB 2.0 passthrough port to its own input for 100 percent power throughout. The mechanical gaming keyboard is available in Carbon (Black).

In addition, Logitech G also announced that it will be providing early access to a new software experience named G Hub. Still in early stages of development, our eventual aim with G Hub is to create a software experience that provides the same functionality and benefits of Logitech Gaming Software, but with a modern, easy-to-use interface and enhanced capabilities. By opening this early access experience to the community, we hope to gather feedback that will help us to make the G Hub experience even better.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G512 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with a choice of Tactile, Linear or GX Blue key switches is expected to be available on logitech.com and at select retailers in Asia Pacific beginning June 2018 for a suggested retail price of $99.99. The Logitech G513 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with GX Blue key switches is expected to be available in the United States, Canada and select countries in Europe beginning June 2018 for a suggested retail price of $149.99. The G Hub early access is expected to be available in July 2018. For more information, please visit our website, our blog, or connect with us @LogitechG.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at www.logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the US and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

