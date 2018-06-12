Allianz Global Digital Factory Wins Dialog Award for Their Digital Onboarding Solution for Auto Insurance Customers

DARMSTADT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and data, has announced that client Allianz Global Digital Factory has won the coveted German Dialog Award for their “Digital Onboarding Solution” which leverages the Pitney Bowes EngageOne Video solution.

Digitization is a primary focus of the Allianz Group and the task of the Allianz Global Digital Factory is to provide excellent client experiences by focusing on customer journeys.

“We build simple engaging customer experiences. In this case, it was about sparing our clients from stress when they have issues with their car. We wanted to provide them with relevant information and service offerings. Our ‘MyMobility’ App is delivering exactly that,” said Stephan Köck, Product Owner of the Motor Claims Customer Journey in Allianz Global Digital Factory. “EngageOne Video helped us create a unique experience for our customers which resulted in an exceptionally high acceptance rate of our app. Today, nearly 45% of those who watched "their" personalized video downloaded the app.”

Every new Allianz client that purchases or renews auto insurance receives an email as part of their individual onboarding package. This package includes a video with the client’s agent contact details, many more personalized components, and a V-Card (electronic business card). The video summarizes the scope of coverage of their insurance policy and provides the download link to the MyMobility app. Click here to watch the video.

“The video easily conveys the advantages of the app to the clients which also facilitates future interactions between the client and Allianz - for the benefit of both parties,” explains Andy Berry, Vice President EMEA at Pitney Bowes. “And on top of that, Allianz now has a scalable solution which also improves compliance.”

The advantages of the video are:

1. It explains the highlights of the individual insurance policy in an engaging way when compared to a text-based contract schedule.

2. It conveys a unique customer experience created in real time using individual client data available in the moment when the link is clicked.

3. It delivers higher download rates for the Allianz App that were not being achieved through either static videos or traditional distribution.

4. It provides measurable feedback on use and downloads.

5. It is the entry point for a wide selection of other digital offers.

6. It leads to an improved client satisfaction enabling a new direct communication channel that previously was dominated by the insurance agent.

Xaver Woelfl, Chief Digital Officer and Board Member of Allianz Group Austria, says: “’My Mobility’ meets customer needs of today: convenient, simple, fast and personalized. The app becomes increasingly popular amongst our customers as well as our sales representatives. This is how we want to create not merely customer satisfaction, but rather customer enthusiasm.”

“Having first been launched in Austria, it is now also live in the United Kingdom for retail and fleet customers as well as for Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty for General Aviation in Germany. In the meanwhile the ‘MyMobility Allianz’ app has become the ‘Allianz OneApp’, because it has evolved to all lines of business and includes many more services,” explains Stephan Köck. “And, there is huge interest also from other countries.”

Click here to learn more about EngageOne Video.

About Allianz Global Digital Factory

Allianz Global Digital factory enables Allianz companies to digitize and strengthen customer ties, delivering reusable, customer-validated results. The solutions are scaled to serve the diversity of their customers across the globe. Visit Allianz Global Digital Factory to learn more how they build simple engaging customer experiences.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software. For nearly 100 years, Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at https://www.pitneybowes.com/us

