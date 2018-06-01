  1. Home
Iran warns Kim Jong Un not to trust President Trump or agreements with the US

The Foreign Ministry of Iran expressed pessimism towards the historic Trump-Kim Summit this week

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/12 15:05

Youtube Screen grab of Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the eve of the historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, the Iranian government appears less than enthusiastic.

On June 11, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said that North Korea must remain “aware” of possible U.S. intentions, and that they should not trust the Trump administration to keep their end of any agreements that are made.

Iran is still very upset that the Trump administration refused to continue honoring the nuclear deal that the Obama administration originally proposed.

The statement from Ghasemi said that the Iranian government has a very “pessimistic” attitude towards the Trump administration, reports UDN. Iran likewise hopes that Kim Jong Un will share their pessimistic and negative view of the United States, as the Summit talks proceed.

Iran criticizes the U.S. for breaching the agreement made with the Obama and European powers in 2015, while the Trump administration claims that the Iranian regime was never sincere in upholding its end of the bargain.

The Summit talks between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea began in Singapore on June 12, and appear to have yielded some positive results, and the beginning of what will hopefully be a cooperative relationship between the countries, and the beginning of a new era of peace on the Korean Peninsula.
