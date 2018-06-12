Trump, Kim agree to work toward denuclearization

SINGAPORE (AP) — The Latest on the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Singapore (all times local):

2:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The document signed by the leaders at their historic summit Tuesday also says they will join efforts "to build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula.

The White House has yet to release the document's text. But it was photographed by the news media during a signing ceremony.

The document lays out four broad commitments. It says the sides "commit to establish new U.S.-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity."

And it says they will commit to recovering the remains of prisoners of war and those missing in action.

___

2:15 a.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has left the small Singapore island that was the site of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Kim's convoy was left Sentosa Island on Tuesday afternoon after he signed a document with the American president, who stayed behind at the hotel where the two leaders met.

Both leaders characterized the document they signed as historic though neither provided details. Trump says the details would come later.

The summit was the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

___

2:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit.

Trump was asked by reporters in Singapore during his final appearance with Kim on Tuesday what surprised him most during their meetings.

Trump says Kim has a "great personality" and is "very smart. Good combination."

Trump also says he learned Kim is "a very talented man" and "loves his country very much."

He's wrapping up the summit by saying the two had "a terrific day" and "learned a lot about each other and about our countries."

He says he expects they'll meet again many times.

___

1:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he "absolutely" would invite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the White House.

After Kim and Trump signed what Trump called a "pretty comprehensive" document, Trump was asked about a possible invitation. Trump said "absolutely, I would" invite Kim.

Before Tuesday's summit in Singapore, Trump had dangled the prospect of a White House visit for Kim.

Both leaders characterized the document they signed as historic though neither provided details. Trump said the details would come later.

Trump and Kim commented as they closed a historic first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a leader of North Korea.

___

1:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed what Trump says is a "very important" and "pretty comprehensive" document.

But Trump is refusing to tell reporters what the declaration says. The document is set to be handed out to reporters later.

Trump said Tuesday as the leaders wrapped up their historic summit in Singapore that he and Kim "have developed a very special bond" during their day together.

And he says, "Both sides are going to be impressed with the result."

Kim told reporters that "the world will see a major change," though it's unclear how.

The summit marked the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

(AP photo)