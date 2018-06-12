Milrem Robotics’ THeMIS UGV Has Become the Industry Standard

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--The THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) developed by Milrem Robotics has become the unmanned ground systems industries standard tracked UGV. During this year’s Eurosatory a record of four THeMIS UGVs will be displayed with three different applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611006357/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

In just a few years after the development of the THeMIS began, it has become the most sought after tracked unmanned ground vehicle on the market. It has caught interest from several weapon and other warfare systems manufacturers like Nexter, FN Herstal, ST Kinetics, Raytheon and Threod Systems with whom integration projects are underway or have already been completed.

Unlike other UGVs that are commonly able to perform mostly one task, the THeMIS is designed so it can be equipped with a vast variety of payloads to perform a number of different tasks.

These include functioning as a remote weapon station outfitted with large or small calibre weapons, detecting IED’s, operating as a drone platform or a remote surveillance station.

At Eurosatory three such integrated products will be exhibited: the THeMIS with Nexter’s ARX20 RWS, THeMIS with Threod Systems UAV and the THeMIS with deFNder RWS from FN Herstal. The latter will be exhibited at FN Herstal’s booth as well as at the dynamic demonstrations area.

“The Threod Systems Tethered UAV and THeMIS integration is a notable capability multiplier. The system provides a fully autonomous ISR tool for information collection, reporting, situational awareness and situational understanding. Moreover, the system works as a radio relay to extend network coverage in the area,” stated Villiko Nurmoja, CEO of Threod Systems.

“OPTIO X-20 which is the combination of the THEMIS platform and our ARX20 - 20mm RCWS - makes a fantastically capable system by merging outstanding fire power and mobility capabilities,” said Frédéric Bouty, Director of Strategy Department of NEXTER.

"The combined solution of deFNder® Medium and THeMIS, merging the technologies and expertise of our two companies, illustrates the potential of the concept", said Vincent Verleye, COO of FN Herstal. "The added value of such a weaponized robotic system is self-explanatory, and FN Herstal, as a leading defence weapon systems integrator, is proud to demonstrate the deFNder® Medium RWS during Eurosatory dynamic demonstrations alongside Milrem Robotics," he added.

”Milrem Robotics’ THeMIS has become very popular platform as we have been down selected in number of different assessment, development and testing programs in US, UK, Norway, Estonia and other countries,” stated Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics. “The reason for that is the modularity, simplicity and robustness of our system. The next big step in our strategy will be related to autonomy and manned-unmanned teaming solutions.”

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611006357/en/

CONTACT: Milrem Robotics

Gert Hankewitz, +372 56644416

Export Director

gert.hankewitz@milrem.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA FRANCE SINGAPORE MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Milrem Robotics

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/12/2018 02:00 AM/DISC: 06/12/2018 02:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611006357/en