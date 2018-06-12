Karisma Hotels & Resorts to Open Holiday Villages Montenegro in Late Summer 2018

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Karisma Hotels & Resorts, an award-winning luxury hotel collection which owns and manages properties in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe, is pleased to announce the opening of Holiday Villages Montenegro in late summer of 2018. Ideally situated on the serene Montenegrin coast of Ulcinj and featuring spectacular views of the Adriatic Sea, the stylish and upscale 257-room hotel blends modern convenience and elevated hospitality with effortless glamour, affording groups of all sizes an unparalleled European vacation experience.

Holiday Villages Montenegro offers a wide range of stylish and contemporary accommodations including substantial space for small or large families and welcoming amenities. Suites range from expansive two-bedroom swim-ups to garden view rooms with an inviting terrace and feature stunning views of the region’s immaculate lush palm trees. The property boasts four amazing restaurants with beautiful vistas and sophisticated culinary offerings, bringing together the best of Mediterranean and international cuisine. Guests can indulge in creative cocktails, prestigious wines, and the best beers from Montenegrin breweries at one of the six elevated bars.

In addition to its incredible locale just steps away from the stunning Ulcinj beaches comprised of flour-like sand, Holiday Villages Montenegro provides guests an array of fabulous wellness options including holistic spa treatments and a state-of-the-art fitness center, along with on-property activities such as tennis, football, an open-air playground, high ropes course, and kite surfing at the expansive Velika Plaža beach. Nightly professional entertainment is also provided at the resort’s open-air venue, which showcases a variety of performances like sing-alongs, acoustic concerts and family-themed shows.

“Holiday Villages Montenegro will mark the most luxurious hotel opening in Ulcinj yet,” said Armando Chomat, Chief Marketing Officer of Premier Worldwide Marketing, the exclusive worldwide representatives for Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “Blending exceptional hospitality with sophisticated dining and endless options for entertainment, we’re confident that Holiday Villages Montenegro will be the premier destination along the Adriatic coast for guests of all ages.”

Holiday Villages Montenegro is located along the majestic Long Beach (Velika Plaža) just 5 km from the historic town of Ulcinj, a popular summer destination known for its sandy beaches that are considered the most beautiful in Montenegro. The hotel’s prime location affords guests access to the vibrant downtown area with countless sightseeing options including historic churches, mosques, museums, atmospheric cafes and the best spots to savor sunsets. Also in close proximity are distinguished landmarks including the island of Ada Bojana, Lake Skadar and the Ulcinj Salinas Bird Reserve, which is home to incredible birds of prey, Dalmatian pelicans and flamingos. The closest airports to the hotel are in Podgorica and Tivat, approximately 80 km away.

Holiday Villages Montenegro is now available for bookings for stays starting in late summer 2018. Rates start at $152 per night and represent a savings of up to 20 percent as part of the grand opening special. Reservations can be made by calling 1-866-527-4762 or visiting http://karismaadriatic.com/Hotels-Resorts/Holiday-Villages-Montenegro/.

