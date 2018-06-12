NTT Communications Brings Managed Microsoft Azure Stack Solution to Hong Kong to Meet Business Needs for Agility and Security

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the information and communications technology (ICT) solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), today announced the introduction of its Managed Microsoft Azure Stack Solution to Hong Kong. Pairing the expertise of NTT Communications in managed services, and Microsoft’s cloud technology, the solution will address businesses’ need for agility, as well as the challenges of security and compliance in the cloud.

A majority of Hong Kong enterprises have adopted certain levels of cloud services for its high agility and fast deployment, which allows companies to significantly speed up innovation and time to market. Yet the road to true hybrid cloud, with seamless integration, automation and centralized management of various cloud applications is not without challenges. According to a recent research report from 451 Research, the key barriers for enterprises’ to adopt hybrid cloud include:

Difficulties in managing data security Operational complexity of managing multiple cloud platforms Inability to migrate legacy IT and business applications Inconsistency of formats in private/public cloud

A cohesive, simplified and secure hybrid cloud experience

Microsoft Azure Stack is designed to bring its advanced technologies to the client’s on-premises environment, offering an efficient platform for hybrid cloud adoption; while NTT Communications Global Management One (GMOne) Managed Services aims to ease enterprises’ hybrid cloud migration and deployment. The joint solution provides enterprises with end-to-end services from hardware, data center, connectivity, multiple cloud applications migration, and security to tenant management with centralized support.

To address data security and compliance needs, enterprises can now run Azure services with regulated or sensitive data on-premises or at data centers that NTT Communications operates, while other less critical application workloads can be on Azure for cost benefits. With Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute’s secure tunnel in place, the low latency private connection to Azure ensures security and superior application performance, enabling enterprises to enjoy a consistent and seamless hybrid cloud experience between their Azure Stack and Azure.

Realize the true power of cloud to support new digital business models

“Hong Kong is expected to see the strongest growth in Azure Stack adoption (61%), followed by Malaysia and Singapore at 51% and 49% respectively i. As a Microsoft Azure Stack early adopter and Gold Cloud Platform partner, we are confident this game-changing technology will help smooth and speed business transformation. With our expertise in managed services, ICT infrastructure and security, we help companies to fully integrate, customize and manage their complex hybrid IT ecosystem. Enterprises can now rest assured and seize the opportunities of the new digital economy,” said Stephen Tsang, Chief Revenue Officer, NTT Com Asia Limited.

“Tapping into the managed services capabilities of NTT Communications, Azure Stack can deliver a fuller and more consistent integration of hybrid cloud deployments, allowing enterprises to respond rapidly to ever-changing business requirements with needed resources,” said Serena Cheung, Director for One Commercial Partner and Small, Medium & Corporate Customers, Microsoft Hong Kong. CIOs no longer need to worry about the day-to-day management responsibilities and operations. The solution also ensures compliance with specific regulatory requirements while delivering agility, cost optimization and increased competitiveness for businesses.

Backed by the group’s global footprint of data centers and networks, NTT Communications GMOne Managed Services provides a one-stop end-to-end solution that supports enterprises’ hybrid IT strategy, with only a single contract, one service-level agreement (SLA) and one management portal. In addition, NTT SD-WAN can help enterprises transform their legacy network infrastructure to an intelligent cloud-native model, optimizing network and application performance, visibility as well as security, to fuel business innovation with a seamless hybrid IT ecosystem.

