U2 dedicates song to Anthony Bourdain at Apollo show

NEW YORK (AP) — U2 honored the late Anthony Bourdain during their Monday night concert at the Apollo Theater.

Lead singer Bono spoke of losing a "lot of inspiring, useful people" over the past few years "who gave up on their own life" alluding to the apparent suicides of musician Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, and fashion designer Kate Spade.

Then he dedicated "Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of" to Bourdain.

The Grammy-winning song about suicide was written by the band after INXS singer Michael Hutchence was found dead in 1997 of an apparent suicide.

The 61-year old Bourdain was found dead last week in France.

The invitation-only performance was for SiriusXM Subscribers.