|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Gennett Cin
|64
|241
|33
|82
|.340
|FFreeman Atl
|65
|250
|41
|85
|.340
|Kemp LAD
|63
|204
|29
|69
|.338
|BCrawford SF
|64
|225
|28
|75
|.333
|Martinez StL
|61
|226
|31
|74
|.327
|Markakis Atl
|65
|260
|41
|85
|.327
|Almora ChC
|58
|186
|36
|60
|.323
|Arenado Col
|60
|226
|40
|71
|.314
|Dickerson Pit
|60
|233
|31
|73
|.313
|BAnderson Mia
|66
|248
|36
|77
|.310
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Story, Colorado, 14; TShaw, Milwaukee, 14; JBaez, Chicago, 14; MAdams, Washington, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 13; 7 tied at 12.
|Runs Batted In
Suarez, Cincinnati, 48; Story, Colorado, 47; Gennett, Cincinnati, 47; Rizzo, Chicago, 46; JBaez, Chicago, 46; FFreeman, Atlanta, 45; Harper, Washington, 43; Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Martinez, St. Louis, 42; Kemp, Los Angeles, 41.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 10-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-1; Lester, Chicago, 7-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 7-2; Newcomb, Atlanta, 7-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 7-3; Corbin, Arizona, 6-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-4.