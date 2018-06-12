Diamondbacks score on late wild pitches to beat Pirates 9-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona scored two runs on wild pitches in the eighth inning, Jake Lamb hit a tying three-run homer in the seventh and the Diamondbacks took advantage of a hit by pitch to rally past the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5 on Monday night.

The Pirates led 5-0 behind Joe Musgrove until the right-hander opened the seventh inning by hitting Chris Owings on the first pitch — possibly as retaliation for Josh Harrison being plunked in the top half. Nick Ahmed followed with a run-scoring single, Daniel Descalso had another off Edgar Santana and Lamb tied it at 5-all on a three-run homer to left.

Ketel Marte singled off Kyle Crick (0-1) to lead off the eighth, moved to second on a walk and raced to third after a pickoff attempt at second base by catcher Elias Diaz. Marte scored when the next pitch by Crick bounded to the backstop. Descalso put Arizona up 8-5 with a two-run triple and scored on Dovydas Neverauskas wild pitch.

Archie Bradley (2-1) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning.

Musgrove was sharp early against the Diamondbacks, working out of jams in the second and sixth inning without allowing a run. His night came unraveled with the plunking of Owings. Musgrove gave up the single to Ahmed was lifted after a throwing error by third baseman David Freese put runners on first and second with no out.

Musgrove allowed three runs — two earned — on five hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

Arizona's Patrick Corbin was solid his previous outing, holding the San Francisco Giants to a run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander wasn't as sharp against the Pirates.

He gave up an unearned run in the first inning to the Pirates on first baseman Paul Goldschmidt's fielding error and four more in the fifth on two-run hits Austin Meadows and Starling Marte had two-run hits.

Corbin allowed five runs — four earned — on six hits and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS MOVES

The Diamondbacks recalled RHP Braden Shipley from Triple-A Reno and optioned utility man Christian Walker to the Aces prior to Monday's game. Shipley replaced Corbin and hit a batter in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

TRAINER'S TABLE

Pirates: C Francisco Cervelli sat out his second straight game after being struck in the left jaw by a foul tip on Saturday.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (strained right oblique) threw a bullpen session on Monday and could start a rehab assignment soon, depending on how he recovers.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Clay Buchholz has allowed two runs or less in all four of his starts heading into Tuesday's game against the Pirates and RHP Trevor Williams.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball