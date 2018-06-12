US lauds its ties with Taiwan on dedication of new office

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. has dedicated a new representative office in Taiwan in what officials described as a sign of robust ties with the self-governing island democracy that China claims as its own territory.

The just-completed American Institute in Taiwan office in a suburb of the capital Taipei functions as Washington's de facto embassy in the absence of formal diplomatic relations.

The U.S. switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 1979 but maintains close economic, political and security ties with Taiwan.

Among officials attending Tuesday's ceremony was Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, whose independence-leaning administration Beijing has sought to isolate diplomatically and threatens with invasion.

In remarks at the ceremony, AIT Director Kin W. Moy called the new building "a symbol of the close cooperation and enduring friendship between the United States and Taiwan."