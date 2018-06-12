Ranked-choice voting system faces big test in Maine primary

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine residents are using ranked-choice voting for the first time and deciding whether to keep the system in place for its November general election.

The ballot-casting Tuesday is the first time ranked-choice voting is being used in a statewide primary election in the U.S.

Voters are using it to sort through a crowded gubernatorial field that includes 11 Republican and Democratic candidates.

Also on the ballot is a question aimed at nullifying a legislative delay so that ranked-choice voting can be used in federal elections in Maine in November.

The system lets voters rank candidates from first to last; multiple voting rounds assure a majority winner.

The system has faced legal challenges. Maine's highest court cleared the way in April for voters to use the ranking system.