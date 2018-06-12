Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 102 100 000—4 8 2 Tampa Bay 102 200 30x—8 9 0

Gaviglio, Barnes (4), Axford (6), Oh (7), Guilmet (8) and Martin; Yarbrough, Castillo (7), Venters (8), Romo (9) and Ramos. W_Yarbrough 5-2. L_Gaviglio 2-2. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (11). Tampa Bay, Bauers (1).

Boston 000 000 000 002—2 6 0 Baltimore 000 000 000 000—0 5 0

(12 innings)

Wright, Kelly (7), Johnson (9), Workman (9), Hembree (11), Kimbrel (12) and Vazquez, Leon; Bundy, Bleier (9), Brach (10), Givens (11) and Sisco. W_Hembree 3-1. L_Givens 0-3. Sv_Kimbrel (21).

Cleveland 000 310 000—4 7 0 Chicago 000 000 000—0 2 0

Carrasco, McAllister (8), O.Perez (8), Ramirez (9) and Gomes; Giolito, Cedeno (6), Avilan (7), B.Rondon (8), Santiago (9) and K.Smith. W_Carrasco 8-4. L_Giolito 4-7. HRs_Cleveland, Brantley (11).

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 001 030 100—5 8 1 Miami 000 202 30x—7 8 0

Bumgarner, Moronta (6), Dyson (7), Gearrin (8) and Hundley; Chen, Ziegler (5), Rucinski (6), Conley (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Conley 2-0. L_Dyson 2-1. Sv_Barraclough (3). HRs_Miami, Anderson (4), Realmuto (7).

San Diego 010 000 010—2 4 1 St. Louis 002 020 01x—5 12 0

Lyles, Hughes (7) and Lopez; Flaherty, Brebbia (7), Gomber (8), Tuivailala (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Flaherty 3-2. L_Lyles 2-3. Sv_Norris (13). HRs_San Diego, Spangenberg (6). St. Louis, Martinez (10), Ozuna (7), Gyorko (5).

Chicago 000 010 010 05—7 10 0 Milwaukee 001 010 000 00—2 8 2

(11 innings)

Quintana, Wilson (7), Strop (8), Rosario (9), Bass (11) and Contreras; Guerra, Hader (7), Knebel (8), Jeffress (10), Albers (11), Logan (11) and Kratz. W_Rosario 3-0. L_Albers 3-2. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (11). Milwaukee, Villar (6), Kratz (3).