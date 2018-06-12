150 years on, 'Little Women' and its author still resonate

In this May 17, 2018 photo, Samuel Ruggiero, of Erie, Penn., front left, examines the desk where author Louisa May Alcott sat while writing the book "
In this May 17, 2018 photo, an illustration and title page to the book Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott, appear in an 1869 edition of the book at Or
In this May 17, 2018 photo provided by Louisa May Alcott's Orchard House, the opening sentences of "Little Women," by Alcott, appear in an 1869 editio
In this May 17, 2018 photo, the title of the book "Little Women," by Louisa May Alcott, is embossed on the cover of an 1869 edition of the book at Orc
In this May 17, 2018 photo, souvenir pins featuring the likeness of author Louisa May Alcott, who wrote "Little Women," rest in a container at Orchard
In this May 17, 2018 photo, a sewing kit once belonging to author Louisa May Alcott rests on a table in the room where she slept and wrote "Little Wom
In this May 17, 2018 photo, museum visitors stand near a portrait of author Louisa May Alcott by American artist George Healy at Orchard House, in Con
In this May 17, 2018 photo, the desk where author Louisa May Alcott wrote the book "Little Women," right, stands near a chair in her bedroom at Orchar
In this May 17, 2018 photo, people depart Orchard House in Concord, Mass. Author Louisa May Alcott wrote Little Women while living at the house. A cen
CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — A century and a half before the #MeToo movement gave women a bold, new collective voice, Louisa May Alcott was lending them her own.
Alcott's "Little Women" has inspired major motion pictures — and millions of girls — since it was published in 1868.
Don't write it off: Alcott's transcendent and, it turns out, timeless novel is finding new audiences as women worldwide confront sexual misconduct, misogyny and pay inequity. Alcott drew from her own experiences in poverty and as an unmarried woman experiencing sexism and harassment.
Numerous events are planned to celebrate the sesquicentennial of the book's publishing and its relevance today.
The actual 150th anniversary is Sept. 30, when the book will be read sequentially in parts and videotaped worldwide.