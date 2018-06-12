150 years on, 'Little Women' and its author still resonate

CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — A century and a half before the #MeToo movement gave women a bold, new collective voice, Louisa May Alcott was lending them her own.

Alcott's "Little Women" has inspired major motion pictures — and millions of girls — since it was published in 1868.

Don't write it off: Alcott's transcendent and, it turns out, timeless novel is finding new audiences as women worldwide confront sexual misconduct, misogyny and pay inequity. Alcott drew from her own experiences in poverty and as an unmarried woman experiencing sexism and harassment.

Numerous events are planned to celebrate the sesquicentennial of the book's publishing and its relevance today.

The actual 150th anniversary is Sept. 30, when the book will be read sequentially in parts and videotaped worldwide.