Migrant labor agencies not allowed to charge placement fee twice: Taiwan Ministry of Labor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's Ministry of Labor reminds foreign worker/caregiver staffing agencies not to raise another placement fee or the equivalent against migrant workers/caregivers either when they find new employers or renew the contract with the same employers upon expiration of a contract.

Following a protest by migrant caregivers in Taipei on Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of Labor issued a press release urging employers to give foreign caregivers at least one day off a week; and the ministry issued another statement the next day saying the placement fee should not be charged twice if a migrant worker/caregiver changes employer or renews the expired contract with the same employer.

Violators will face a maximum fine which is 20 times the amount overcharged from the migrant workers/caregivers or a temporary suspension of manpower business for three months or higher. The ministry urged those being overcharged to call the complaint hotline 1955, which is available in several languages such as Indonesian, Thai, Vietnamese and English.

In 2016, the Legislative Yuan passed the Employment Services Amendment Act, which removes the requirement that foreign workers should leave the country for one day after three years of employment and re-enter the country to continue work in Taiwan. The amendment act also bans staffing agencies from charging workers another placement fees for re-entry. However, the ministry found that some staffing agencies have raised placement fees that however go by a number of different names. But it is illegal based on the new rule, adding to workers' financial burden.

New employer can appoint manpower agencies to hunt suitable foreign workers, but the expense such as registration fee and referral fee should all be covered by the employer, according to the statement.

The ministry emphasizes that the staffing agencies can charge foreign workers/caregivers fees only when there exists an actual service and after the new employment contract is made. The service charge against foreign workers can't exceed NT$1,800 (US$60), NT$1,700 (US$56), and NT$1,500 (US$50) for the first, second, and third year in Taiwan.