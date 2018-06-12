For world, Trump-Kim summit raises cautious hope for peace

A staff of a Japanese news paper Yomiuri distributes an extra edition of the newspaper reporting about the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump
TV screens shows U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, during a news program at Yongsan Electro
TV screens shows U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore during a news program, at Yongsan Electro
A staff of a Japanese news paper Yomiuri distributes an extra edition of the newspaper reporting about the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump
People look at an extra edition of the newspaper Yomiuri reporting about the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jo
A staff of a Japanese news paper Yomiuri distributes an extra edition of the newspaper reporting about the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump
TOKYO (AP) — Cheers in South Korea and a one-page "extra" edition of a Japanese newspaper have greeted the unprecedented summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.
Trump became the first sitting American president to meet a North Korean leader Tuesday when the two shook hands firmly at a resort hotel in Singapore.
The leaders of South Korea, Japan and Malaysia were among those wishing for a successful summit.
South Koreans at a train station in Seoul cheered and applauded as televisions screens broadcast the handshake live.
Japan's Yomiuri newspaper printed a special edition in both Japanese and English that was distributed for free in Tokyo one hour after the meeting began.
Many across the region have welcomed a flurry of diplomacy in recent months, but remain cautious about actual results.