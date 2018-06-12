Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|102
|100
|000—4
|8
|2
|Tampa Bay
|102
|200
|30x—8
|9
|0
Gaviglio, Barnes (4), Axford (6), Oh (7), Guilmet (8) and Martin; Yarbrough, Castillo (7), Venters (8), Romo (9) and Ramos. W_Yarbrough 5-2. L_Gaviglio 2-2. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (11). Tampa Bay, Bauers (1).
___
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|002—2
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Wright, Kelly (7), Johnson (9), Workman (9), Hembree (11), Kimbrel (12) and Vazquez, Leon; Bundy, Bleier (9), Brach (10), Givens (11) and Sisco. W_Hembree 3-1. L_Givens 0-3. Sv_Kimbrel (21).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|310
|000—4
|7
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
Carrasco, McAllister (8), Perez (8), Ramirez (9) and Gomes; Giolito, Cedeno (6), Avilan (7), B.Rondon (8), Santiago (9) and K.Smith. W_Carrasco 8-4. L_Giolito 4-7. HRs_Cleveland, Brantley (11).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|001
|030
|100—5
|8
|1
|Miami
|000
|202
|30x—7
|8
|0
Bumgarner, Moronta (6), Dyson (7), Gearrin (8) and Hundley; Chen, Ziegler (5), Rucinski (6), Conley (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Conley 2-0. L_Dyson 2-1. Sv_Barraclough (3). HRs_Miami, Anderson (4), Realmuto (7).
___
|San Diego
|010
|000
|010—2
|4
|1
|St. Louis
|002
|020
|01x—5
|12
|0
Lyles, Hughes (7) and Lopez; Flaherty, Brebbia (7), Gomber (8), Tuivailala (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Flaherty 3-2. L_Lyles 2-3. Sv_Norris (13). HRs_San Diego, Spangenberg (6). St. Louis, Martinez (10), Ozuna (7), Gyorko (5).