  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/12 11:17
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 45 22 .672
New York 42 19 .689
Tampa Bay 30 35 .462 14
Toronto 30 36 .455 14½
Baltimore 19 46 .292 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 35 29 .547
Detroit 31 36 .463
Minnesota 28 34 .452 6
Chicago 22 42 .344 13
Kansas City 22 44 .333 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 41 24 .631
Houston 42 25 .627
Los Angeles 37 29 .561
Oakland 34 32 .515
Texas 27 41 .397 15½

___

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 2

Toronto 13, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 9, Detroit 2

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 7, L.A. Angels 5

Houston 8, Texas 7

Oakland 3, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Monday's Games

Boston 2, Baltimore 0, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Rodriguez 7-1) at Baltimore (Hess 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-3) at Detroit (Hardy 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Garcia 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-7), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 3-7) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Oakland (Mengden 6-5), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 5-1) at Seattle (Leake 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Ferguson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.