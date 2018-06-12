  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/12 11:26
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 49 189 52 67 .354
Altuve Hou 67 272 40 93 .342
Segura Sea 62 261 49 88 .337
Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330
Castellanos Det 64 262 32 84 .321
MDuffy TB 50 200 15 64 .320
Brantley Cle 54 221 34 70 .317
Rosario Min 62 246 41 77 .313
MMachado Bal 64 247 32 77 .312
JMartinez Bos 63 241 42 75 .311
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; Judge, New York, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; 3 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 54; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; Haniger, Seattle, 47; KDavis, Oakland, 46; Judge, New York, 45; Benintendi, Boston, 44; Rosario, Minnesota, 43; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 43; 3 tied at 42.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 10-2; Severino, New York, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-4; Rodriguez, Boston, 7-1; Morton, Houston, 7-1; GCole, Houston, 7-1.