Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 102 100 000—4 8 2 Tampa Bay 102 200 30x—8 9 0

Gaviglio, Barnes (4), Axford (6), Oh (7), Guilmet (8) and Martin; Yarbrough, Castillo (7), Venters (8), Romo (9) and Ramos. W_Yarbrough 5-2. L_Gaviglio 2-2. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (11). Tampa Bay, Bauers (1).

___

Boston 000 000 000 002—2 6 0 Baltimore 000 000 000 000—0 5 0

(12 innings)

Wright, Kelly (7), Johnson (9), Workman (9), Hembree (11), Kimbrel (12) and Vazquez, Leon; Bundy, Bleier (9), Brach (10), Givens (11) and Sisco. W_Hembree 3-1. L_Givens 0-3. Sv_Kimbrel (21).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 001 030 100—5 8 1 Miami 000 202 30x—7 8 0

Bumgarner, Moronta (6), Dyson (7), Gearrin (8) and Hundley; Chen, Ziegler (5), Rucinski (6), Conley (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Conley 2-0. L_Dyson 2-1. Sv_Barraclough (3). HRs_Miami, Anderson (4), Realmuto (7).